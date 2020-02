More than 700 people gathered in the City Hall rotunda to applaud Mayor London Breed, resplendent in magenta, as she took her mayoral oath of office on January 8 after being re-elected last November. Breed’s impassioned inauguration speech ended with a promise to her myriad supporters in the house that day — from Carlos Santana to Larry Baer: “San Francisco can, and will, be a city for all of us.”

Related