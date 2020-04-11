McMullen Keeps it Fresh and Philanthropic in Palo Alto

The McMullen Spring Fashion Show ushered in the new season with style at the Bay Area boutique’s Palo Alto location. Co-hosted by its namesake founder Sherri McMullen (one of the Gazette’s Most Eligibles this year — we had to!) and local philanthropist Chelsea Lynch, the soiree raised funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula.

You know: Philanthropy. But make it fashion.

Volume was the reigning trend of the evening — both on the runway and off. Lynch sported a puff sleeve Dijon-mustard cocktail dress, while McMullen opted for a chic black and white number with a drop peplum waist. Models strutted in designs from Ulla Johnson and Mara Hoffman, including an oversized ruffle gingham tunic, a structured hot-pink two piece and a cool 1980s power suit that was serving some serious shoulder.

In support of the cause, guests also browsed exclusive collections from red-hot designers like Christopher John Rogers, winner of the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and Jacquemus, maker of the very trendy, very tiny bag that every It Person was vying for last year. McMullen donated 10 percent of the evening’s purchases to the organization.