Sponsored

Mediation: The new face of family law

Sponsored Content

January 13, 2021
Less than a minute
Monica Mazzei
Monica Mazzei

Monica Mazzei is a Certified Family Law Specialist who has been handling high-net-worth divorces in San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Los Angeles for nearly two decades. Monica is presently transitioning her practice to mediation to help couples divorce outside the court system with discretion, dignity and efficiency.

Why is mediation the new frontier in family law? Mediation has always been an alternative to resolving divorce outside the court system. However, with the recent closure of the courts due to the pandemic and the availability of online platforms to facilitate mediations, it has become a popular and preferred method for resolving family law disputes.

What are the upsides of mediation? Mediation can be confidential, keeping your personal information outside the public record. Mediation is scheduled around the availability of the parties and the mediator, making it more efficient and convenient.

What is your mediation practice like? My philosophy is: It is always best to help craft the outcome of your divorce rather than have the court decide. I use the contacts and resources I have curated over the years to provide my clients with the best experts and service providers to assemble an A-list team to navigate the entire divorce process. Presently, my mediation services are offered online. My clients really like the convenience of online mediation, and I think online dispute resolution is here to stay!

TO LEARN MORE

Visit www.sideman.com/professionals/monica-mazzei/ or e-mail [email protected].

Related Articles

Photo of Luisa Spagnoli arrives in Palo Alto

Luisa Spagnoli arrives in Palo Alto

March 1, 2017

Nurturing Mind, Spirit, & Body

October 1, 2017

Salads & Sustainability

November 1, 2017
Photo of The Return of Eat Drink SF

The Return of Eat Drink SF

October 29, 2020
Back to top button
Close