Mercy Corps, an award-winning, global humanitarian organization, held an event titled Gamechangers: Transforming Aid through Innovation. It featured social entrepreneurs from around the world, including Neal Keny-Guyer, Leesa Shrader and Peris Bosire, whose novel ideas aim to solve the world’s development challenges. The evening also included a celebration of the groundbreaking work of Sally Osberg, former CEO and president of the Skoll Foundation, who also received Mercy Corps’ most prestigious honor, the Humanitarian Hero Award. Spotted in the crowd: Jeremiah Centrella, Mark Gordon, Alan Grossman, Karen Shelton, Will McCalpin, Scott Brown, Phil McCalpin, Winn Ellis and Jan D’Alessandro.

