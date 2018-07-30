Parties

Mercy Corps is a gamechanger

Photos by Ando Caulfield for Drew Altizer Photography

July 30, 2018
Less than a minute
    Peris Bosire
    Gisel Kordestani and Brandee Barker
    Rachel Gasinga, Pauline Walton and Roberta Duvall
    Neal Keny-Guyer and Sally Osberg
    Will McCalpin, Scott Brown and Bill McCalpin

    Mercy Corps, an award-winning, global humanitarian organization, held an event titled Gamechangers: Transforming Aid through Innovation. It featured social entrepreneurs from around the world, including Neal Keny-Guyer, Leesa Shrader and Peris Bosire, whose novel ideas aim to solve the world’s development challenges. The evening also included a celebration of the groundbreaking work of Sally Osberg, former CEO and president of the Skoll Foundation, who also received Mercy Corps’ most prestigious honor, the Humanitarian Hero Award. Spotted in the crowd: Jeremiah Centrella, Mark Gordon, Alan Grossman, Karen Shelton, Will McCalpin, Scott Brown, Phil McCalpin, Winn Ellis and Jan D’Alessandro.

