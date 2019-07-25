First row: Lori Puccinelli Stern, Maryanne Sangiacomo, Karen Peterson, Colleen Malouf

Second: Kimberly Schmidt, Francesca Vietor, Debi Spiers, Julia Birmingham, Michelle Murray Carrasco

May 9

Held at the Four Seasons, the Mission Dolores Academy’s annual luncheon served up a gourmet meal courtesy of the area’s celebrity chefs, with a side of entertainment courtesy of impossibly cute kindergartners belting out “We Are the World”— a rendition that inspired a sing-along and standing ovation.

Co-chaired by Lisa and Todd Zabelle with Millicent and Bob Lalanne, the benefit not only honored Mission Dolores Academy Board Chair Sara Duryea but also highlighted the school’s newly initiated Wellness Program.

The participating chefs in this year’s gala included some of the Bay Area’s best chefs: Aldo Blasi of Ristorante Milano, Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen, Mourad Lahlou of his namesake Mourad, Cyrille Pannier of the Four Seasons restaurant, Gerald Hirigoyen of Piperade, and Slanted Door’s Charles Phan (according to the academy’s founder, Father Charlie Gagan, he’s been an instrumental part of the event).“My gratitude to [Phan], who was the first to have this idea, and to all of the chefs who contributed in such a substantial way,” he said.

Left to right: Gerald Hirigoyen, Aldo Blasi, Michelle Mah, Tanya Holland, Sara Duryea, Father Charlie Gagan, Mourah Lahlou, Cyrille Pannier.

Father Charlie Gagan with co-chairs Lisa and Todd Zabelle

John Ring, Dr. Andrew Currier and Clint Reilly