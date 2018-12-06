MoAD Celebrates Black Excellence at the Afropolitan Ball

October 27

The Museum of the African Diaspora held a sold-out Afropolitan Ball honoring the achievements of acclaimed poet Elizabeth Alexander and famed art dealer Kerin Jenkins-Johnson. Co-chaired by Monetta White, David Lawrence, Michelle Miller Reed and Eric F. Reed, the ball was lively with dancing, a delicious gourmet dinner and specialty cocktails. Guests including Mayor London Breed and MoAD’s own Linda Harrison were spotted at the Fairmont Hotel indulging in the festivities. Early reviews suggest that this year’s event was the greatest in its 13-year history.