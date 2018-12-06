Parties

MoAD Celebrates Black Excellence at the Afropolitan Ball

Photos by Drew Altizer

December 6, 2018
Less than a minute

October 27

The Museum of the African Diaspora held a sold-out Afropolitan Ball honoring the achievements of acclaimed poet Elizabeth Alexander and famed art dealer Kerin Jenkins-Johnson. Co-chaired by Monetta White, David Lawrence, Michelle Miller Reed and Eric F. Reed, the ball was lively with dancing, a delicious gourmet dinner and specialty cocktails. Guests including Mayor London Breed and MoAD’s own Linda Harrison were spotted at the Fairmont Hotel indulging in the festivities. Early reviews suggest that this year’s event was the greatest in its 13-year history.

Brenda Wright, Tommy Moon and Renel Brooks Moon
Anisha Padamshi and Erik Moore
Harry Bremond, Peggy Forbes, Linda Harrison, Harry Elam and Michele Elam
Cheryl and Charles Ward
Bill and Belva Davis
Robin Washington, Sherri McMullen, London Breed and Monetta White
Tags

Related Articles

January 1, 2018
142

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018
267

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018
64

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018
97

Stardust to Steel

Check Also

Close
Close