The Museum of the African Diaspora’s annual Afropolitan Ball is one of the City’s most joyous celebrations of art, people and culture. This year’s event, held on October 19 at City View, was no different. A sold-out crowd of 400 donned a sea of eclectic ensembles, resplendent in bold color and print, to honor Lloyd Dean with the 2019 Visionary in Philanthropy Award.

This year’s fundraiser was the most successful in the event’s history, says the museum, having raised a whopping $1.6 million for MoAD’s efforts.

“This museum has a powerful role and opportunity to educate youth and present our history, and the world’s history, through many different lenses,” says Dean, who was presented with his award by the late Bernard Tyson. “I pray that we continue to have an entity likeMoAD that can unite us from so many different places of origin — that’s important to me.”

Chaired by Beryl Potter and Robin Washington, who stunned in royal blue and ombre pink gowns, respectively, the event saw countless familiar faces, including former MoAD Director Linda Harrison, who stole the show in a plaid suit; Denise Bradley Tyson, in an amazing floor-length gown depicting African imagery; Mayor London Breed in magenta; Gazette co-owner Janet Reilly in polka dots; Steve Bowdry in wildcard loafers and Brenda Wright in full-on bling.