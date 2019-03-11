Parties
‘Monet: The Late Years’ Inspires Elegance
February 13
At the exclusive evening, the Fine Arts Museums offered donors and VIPs a first look at their newest major exhibition: Monet’s culminating body of work created during the final stretch of his career, from 1913 to 1926. Monet: The Late Years features over 50 trademark pieces that “redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism,” FAMSF describes. Supporters came to impress at the sparkly, black-tie affair — some looks rivaling the works of art on display.