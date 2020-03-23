Montalvo Arts Center’s ‘Enchanted’ Winter Gala

Montalvo Arts Center’s One Enchanted Evening gala on February 9 was a wintery wonderland that raked in close to $500,000 for the organization’s artistic programming.

Held at the majestic Montalvo Arts Center Villa, the evening hit a high note with a stunning performance by famed soprano Renée Fleming, a vision in red. Fleming’s voice resounded through the intimate Carriage House Theatre as she belted out powerful renditions of I Could Have Danced All Night and O Mio Babbino Caro with pianist Gerald Martin Moore in tow.

“Auctiontainer” Letitia Frye led a thrilling live auction, hawking unique experiences like a five-star Aspen getaway, including an exclusive meet-and-greet with Fleming, plus an exclusive dinner party at San Francisco hot spot Kokkari Estiatorio.

The excitement was followed by a candlelit dinner by award-winning chef Scott Cooper, of the modern French restaurant Le Papillon.

Boldface names spotted among the twinkle lights: One Enchanted Evening co-chairs Marcia Hansen and Gretchen DiNapoli, Patti Andres, Montalvo Executive Director Angela McConnell, and Khori Dastoor, general director of Opera San José.