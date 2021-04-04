MOST ELIGIBLE 2021 MOST ROMANTIC Readers poll results

The Nob Hill Gazette’s reputation in selecting the Bay Area’s most interesting eligibles is unrivaled. For the much-anticipated annual list, our editorial team scours the social scene, restaurants and nightlife to find single and abulous men and women. This year, it was a bit harder since no one has left their house, but we were delighted to find the imp essive array of individuals highlighted throughout the previous pages. We also wanted to know your top picks for the MOST ROMANTIC places in the Bay Area to do the things that make dating and courtship so much fun, no matter your age. In partnership with matchmaking service Kelleher International, the winners are …

Place for a first date: Hike on Mount Tam, Marin County

Place to watch the sunset: The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Place for a first kiss: Pfeiffer State Park, Big Sur

Winery: Bricoleur Vineyards, Windsor

Weekend getaway: Montage Resort, Healdsburg

Place to buy the ring: Shreve & Co., San Francisco and Palo Alto

