Most Eligible 2021

Being single in San Francisco (and beyond) has never been easy, but being single during a pandemic? Now, that’s a challenge. Despite the odds not being in their favor, the dating population, thanks to apps, continues to look for love virtually. While it’s definitely awkward getting to know someone via computer screen or meeting a potential suitor in a mask at a park (and one of us is speaking from experience), life must go on. But if it’s romance you’re after, it can be found all around the Bay. To prove that there are still plenty of fabulous single people out there, the Gazette is bringing you our highly anticipated annual “Most Eligible” list. We searched high and low for unattached guys and gals who best personify the Bay Area’s strengths, diversity and sense of adventure. What did we find? An interesting, motivated, fun and successful group of people who have divulged their feelings on love, dating and everything in between. There’s a hot young ballerino, a seasoned tech journalist, a renowned eyelid surgeon and a popular television personality, among others. So, without further ado, here is the Nob Hill Gazette’s 2021 Most Eligible List.

KIM MURPHY

Instagram: @kimmurphy2012

Kim Murphy is a cup-half-full kind of gal. But good luck keeping up with this dynamo from Dublin, Ireland. As director of UCSF Health Administration, she juggles multiple health care gigs: She serves on Benioff Children’s Hospitals’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee and the Giants Community Fund board, and she’s operations director for UCSF’s COVID vaccination site at City College. No wonder Murphy, who’s almost 40, is single. She considers dating apps a necessary evil. But instead of swiping left — or right — she prefers hiking Blackie’s Pasture near her Tiburon digs or traveling the globe to visit far-flung family. The key to Murphy’s heart is laughter; a kind man with a good moral compass, who also enjoys the craic. Her perfect first date: “One you never want to end.” For the last decade, Murphy has organized UCSF’s high-profile fundraisers, including the Glogau Teddy Bear Rescue Fund and Family House. But as the pandemic spread, Murphy coordinated the deployment of UCSF doctors and nurses, from New York to the Navajo Nation. “Fundraising now is especially humbling when it affords simple pleasures like art or pet therapy to comfort our pediatric patients. I never want to admit ‘I cudda, woulda or shudda.’ So my mantra is Carpe diem.” — CB

R. BYRON HORD

Instagram: @retro.slang

A former television writer, R. Byron Hord is a creative entrepreneur and the owner of Untitled Interactive, a mobile gaming studio. Hord is incredibly poetic, easygoing and forward-thinking. He exudes elegant confidence and is the type of person who captivates a group. “East Coast energy flows through my veins; however, my soul embraces the aesthetic majesty of the Bay,” he says. He’s passionate about manifesting his dreams and watching others do the same and enjoys “discussing spirituality and alternate ways of viewing human existence.” Hord’s perfect partner has a solid spiritual foundation and is someone he can learn from but is also open to learning from him. “I’m looking for a tequila lover who can also sip on some sparkling rosé from time to time. And someone who won’t feel guilty if they lay in bed all day, snuggling, loving and bingeing [on] some new Hulu treats.” — KS

CAMILLE KENNEDY

Twitter: @cgk1

For Camille Kennedy, lover of “all things ocean, redwoods and outdoors,” life is full of opportunities for adventure — and making the world a better place. The Menlo Park mother of three is the senior director of advancement strategy at the Ms. Foundation for Women, a planning commissioner in her town, and a member of the board of the Wender Weis Foundation for Children. She loves biking the roads of the Peninsula, cooking (roast chicken is her specialty), catching up on Netflix (Russian Doll tops the list) and spending cozy evenings with friends and family at her outdoor firepit (ideally, with a glass of Caymus cabernet in hand). The former New Yorker calls herself an “infrastructure nerd” with a fascination for the Brooklyn Bridge and a love of old subway signs (her collection, scored at flea mar ets and urban rescue stores, includes prized DeKalb Avenue Station signage). Compassion is a trait she values in herself and her partner, as well as being active and open to new ideas. Celebrity crushes include Charlize Theron and Viola Davis, and Kennedy sums up a great first date as one that’s approached with “a sense of wonder and excitement — and also slightly hesitant.” Her mantra: “Do it because you can.” — JB

KERRY CROWLEY

Twitter: @KO_Crowley

Just 26 this month, Kerry Crowley already knows the score: He’s the Bay Area News Group beat reporter covering the San Francisco Giants. Though his game stories and stellar player profiles appear in The Mercury News, Crowley resides in San Francisco — a fifth-generation native. “I’m fortunate to travel the country chronicling the baseball team I grew up with,” he says. Sports and social savvy are embedded in Crowley’s DNA: He’s an avid runner (completing four Boston Marathons) and enjoys classic EssEff joints — the Northstar Cafe, La Taqueria — and belting out tunes at Silver Cloud’s karaoke bar. Yet currently, Crowley is in the batter’s box, perfecting his romantic swing. Dating apps aside, he prefers spontaneous encounters with adventurous women who are family oriented with an incredible sense of humor. “I’m looking to meet the life of the party.” Ideal first dates range from a Crissy Field walk to traveling through South America experiencing diverse cuisines. His ideal romantic grand slam encompasses a shared love of San Francisco, loyal friends, breakfast burritos, ice-cold Coors Light and analyzing the future of multimedia news and journalism. “My mantra is ‘Live life on fire.’ That’s my take on living every day to its full potential.” — CB

CASEY NEWTON

Twitter: @caseynewton | Instagram: @crumbler

Casey Newton is a man of many talents. He’s a journalist, comedian, founder, mentor, home cook (he’s currently perfecting his mom’s recipe for chocolate chip cookies), and an excellent listener. Newton was the longtime Silicon Valley editor at The Verge but left last year to launch Platformer, a subscription newsletter about big tech and democracy. “I am the friend about whom everyone is always saying, why is he still single?” Newton notes. He wants to find a man who is emotionally available, kind, optimistic and has a wonderful sense of humor: “I want to date the guy that everyone wants to invite to their dinner parties because he always says the most interesting thing.” When he’s not writing about companies like Facebook and Twitter, Newton performs improv shows as a part of the comedy group Luxury Cruise Singles Mixer. He’s a Dolly Parton fan, and his favorite place in the world is Hawaii, a destination he hopes to visit later this year. — KS

ANNA ELSE PASTERNAK

Instagram: @annitapasternak

Anna Else Pasternak’s life is in constant motion. She’s lived abroad for many years (in Brazil, Panama, Mexico and Cuba, to name a few) and can often be found swimming and surfing in the Pacific Ocean. The Half Moon Bay native and former dancer founded Movement Exchange, an international dance nonprofit that provides free dance classes at orphanages, violence shelters, refugee centers and nursing homes. Pasternak is also a trilingual nurse practitioner (she speaks Spanish and Portuguese) who works primarily with a Spanish-speaking population at a local hospital. She’s an adventure lover with a “quick mind, big heart, and free spirit” who wants a “curious and kind” man to share her life with. Pasternak loves being outside and is incredibly family oriented. During the pandemic, she spent a few months at her childhood home off Highway 1. “We made big dinners nightly, surfed, dropped crab pots — and even created a pickleball court in the dirt.” — KS

NICK FRIEDELL

Twitter: @NickFriedell

For gals with a soft spot for deep voices, dark hair and down-to-earth charm, Nick Friedell is your guy. A relative newcomer to San Francisco, the NBA reporter (he covers the Warriors for ESPN) is looking for someone special to show him around — and join him for a few firsts, including a walk across the Golden Gate Bridge and a Napa sojourn. The Florida native relishes a good cheeseburger, a “solid” piña colada and classic R&B tunes. This past Valentine’s Day was squandered on the couch with takeout, but memorably interrupted by a friend’s text: “It’s time to get a girlfriend!” Pre-COVID, he traveled constantly for work, so he’s looking for an independent companion who can handle his hectic schedule. In return, they’ll get someone who isn’t afraid to get on the dance floor and who’s undeniably loyal: “I am the friend I hope my friends can call whenever they need something, or they need to talk to someone in the middle of the night.” His perfect partner possesses emotional stability, kindness and the “ability to fit into a y situation we come across.” He can talk your ear off about Kevin Durant, but is he open to someone who doesn’t care about sports? “Absolutely!” — JB

ANN JAYARAM, MD

Instagram: @dr.annjayaram

A California girl with East Coast style, Midwestern values and a hint of Southern charm, Dr. Ann Jayaram is a plastic surgeon who specializes in eyelids. At her Menlo Park practice, EllevateMD, Jayaram provides personalized beauty plans that allow her clients to look and feel their best. Her love languages are acts of service and physical touch — “put them together, and all I need in life is a few back rubs” — and her ideal man values family, introspection and personal growth. Her simple pleasures are good views, great wine and strong showerheads. Jayaram experiences even the most mundane moments to the fullest, noting that she “likes every moment to feel like I’m in a wonderland.” When she’s not at her office Jayaram can be found sipping coffee, running along the Embarcadero and (pre-COVID) traveling across the globe. She hopes to make a trip to Dubai and the Maldives soon. —KS

DAVE SAXE

Instagram: @davesaxe | Twitter: @davebsaxe

Witty, compassionate, driven and humble are a few adjectives that describe Dave Saxe. The co-founder of Calvera, a real estate investment company that acquires and repositions apartment communities using inspiration from the boutique hotel industry, Saxe is a native San Franciscan with deep roots in the Bay Area. He’s passionate about “giving back to the Jewish community” and “supporting local arts and culture.” He sits on the board at both the Contemporary Jewish Museum and the Jewish Federation of San Francisco. Pre-pandemic, Saxe was a regular on the City’s philanthropic scene, donning a perfectly fitted tuxedo for openings of the symphony and ballet and galas at the de Young. Saxe is looking for a partner who is equally enthusiastic about giving back to the community and appreciates his love for the Warriors, Giants and 49ers. His perfect date is “filled with connection and a lot of laughter.” Saxe is also eager to travel to Australia, Africa and Japan. He says his mantra is “Work hard, play hard,” a fact that he acknowledges “is cheesy, but it is true.” — KS

MALOU NUBLA

Instagram: @malounubla

You probably recognize Malou Nubla. The gorgeous brunette has appeared on Bay Area television for the past 27 years in various newscaster roles. Today, she is the host of NBC’s California Live, where she highlights dynamic locals with tremendous stories. She’s authentic, generous, focused, driven, loving, affectionate and loyal. An avid golfer, Nubla enjoys the simple things in life: “watching sunsets, hugging, looking at city views and bright lights, and fresh-cut flowers in a vase.” She prides herself on being down to earth and is a foodie who loves entertaining at home as much as going out to a Michelin-starred restaurant. Her ideal partner is someone who values balance: “a man who is secure in himself and knows the difference between confidence and cockiness. He’s physically active and spontaneous, but knows how to chill. Someone who will dress up and wear a tux for a fancy event or throw on some sweats to relax.” — KS

JARED SILVER

Jared Silver is a bachelor who spends his days surrounded by shiny things. An appreciation for well-made watches was instilled in him at an early age, and today, as president of his family business, Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, he counts gorgeous gems and timepieces among his greatest passions. He also feels strongly about supporting his family and friends and continuously pushes himself to be a better and more self-aware person. When it comes to dating, he’s up for apps and wholeheartedly believes: “If you’re not having fun, what’s the point?” He’s an ardent supporter of several local charities, with causes ranging from cancer research to education and after-school programs, and is on the board of the V Foundation’s Wine Celebration in Napa Valley. His perfect partner will no doubt be up for adventure: Silver loves to ski, ride his motorcycle, golf and watch Formula One racing. He also has a serious travel bug and pre-pandemic made the annual pilgrimage to Burning Man. During the past year, Silver says he’s found comfort, personally and professionally, in watching people “pull together,” noting, “It has caused me to focus on that which is most important in my life and the people I share my time with.” — JB

KIMARA MITCHELL

Instagram: @kimair | Twitter: @kimair

Kimara Mitchell is an award-winning creative director with a killer sense of style. She’s been sharing her eye for fashion on her personal blog, J’Adore Couture, for the past 17 years — basically since the ancient times of the internet, proving that she is the ultimate trendsetter. Loyal, kind and genuinely curious about life, Mitchell enjoys running, snowboarding and going to museums. Her perfect date involves a long walk in Golden Gate Park, followed by food to-go somewhere along the Avenues, and finishes with sitting and smooching at Ocean Beach. Mitchell is seeking a partner who is “independent yet supportive and kind, can laugh at himself, is always wanting to grow and not afraid to learn more about himself.” Vulnerability is the key to her heart, and she truly believes that “everything you need is already inside. We all have the power within ourselves to manifest what we want.” — KS

BRETT ANDREWS

linkedin.com/in/brett-andrews-9036484

Brett Andrews is a self-described hopeless romantic who believes in having an open mind — and heart. It’s no surprise that the CEO of the nonprofit PRC (Positive Resource Center), which provides behavioral health and HIV services, is a natural helper and community builder. But that’s only part of this Renaissance man’s CV. Andrews is also a singer, fabulous cook, DIY home redecorating whiz and bowler. When it comes to simple pleasures, he enjoys “going down a YouTube rabbit hole,” watching old performances by great artists (favorite song: Earth, Wind & Fire’s September). Andrews’ dream man is “kind-hearted, curious about the world and has well-developed sense of humor.” A smart dresser and foodie is a plus — with a nonnegotiable love for dogs, namely Mad Max, Andrews’ poodle-terrier mix. The perfect date, he says, would start at Taj Campton Place for a glass of Champagne, then dinner at Quince or Spruce, ending with a parting kiss to the cheek or hand and a token of affection — Andrews loves giving gifts, and in this case, it might be a scented candle or fine soap. Need more reasons to be smitten with this well-rounded, intuitive and heart-on-his-sleeve soul? Drop by the piano bar Martuni’s some evening, where you may find him with a mic in hand belting out a swoon-worthy love song. — JB

JULIAN MACKAY

Instagram: @julianmackay

Ballet lovers take note: Julian MacKay is the newest addition to San Francisco’s company. A Montana native, the handsome young principal dancer spent most of his formative years training in Russia. Although he’s performed all over the globe, MacKay is happy to be back in the U.S. and performing with San Francisco Ballet, which he calls “a dream come true.” A natural talent raised in a family of dancers, MacKay is driven, detail-oriented, romantic and a thrill-seeker — since moving to SF, he’s taken up surfing. He wants to share his life with someone who is emotionally intelligent, loyal and hardworking. “It doesn’t matter how you look, but you have to have a dream that you are pursuing,” he says. He’s open to dancing and nondancing women but prefers a gal who is physically active. In his spare time, MacKay runs a production company with his brother, and the duo recently shot a series of inspiring dance films set against the brilliant background of the Indian Ocean in the Maldives. — KS

KATY POLSBY

Instagram: @kpolsby

Art collector and dog mom Katy Polsby is the owner of CW Stockwell, a 116-yearold textile company that she relaunched two years ago. The brand is best known for creating Martinique, the iconic banana leaf print that covers the walls of the Beverly Hills Hotel. “It’s a dream job and presents an incredible mix of left- and right-brain usage, so I have loved every step of the way,” she says. Polsby is a people connector and a superb communicator who doesn’t take herself too seriously. She wants a man who is “smart, thoughtful and wants to be a partner in the truest sense of the word,” but most importantly, is someone who can make her laugh. Her perfect date involves easy conversation, “punctuated with a good combination of openness and laughter. The location and activity matter less when the initial connection is right.” Polsby enjoys weekly trips to Ocean Beach, where she lets her Australian shepherd Gertie play. Down the road, she’s looking forward to visiting her favorite place — the Iberian Peninsula. — KS

CHARLIE O’CONNELL

Instagram: @mrcharlieoconnell

The owner of local liquor label Frisco Brandy, Charlie O’Connell is a true lover of life who knows how to have a good time. Case in point: He once single-handedly led a busload of revelers, in various states of inebriation, in an epic sing-along to Toto’s Africa. O’Connell’s greatest strengths include what he calls “continued optimism and resilience in the face of challenge,” plus a genuine interest in almost all subjects and people from all walks of life. He’s a great cook and a master of cocktail pairings — and always up for karaoke.” Boyishly charming, O’Connell values community because it “ties everything together: friends, business and environment.” He is in search of a woman who is “comfortable and secure with herself, values intimacy and is emotionally accessible.” When he’s not introducing people to his smooth, complex spirit — Frisco is a Peruvian-style pisco made with California grapes — he can be found stand-up paddleboarding in Sausalito or out on the town discovering new musical acts. — KS