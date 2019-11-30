High achievers on our radar this month, from Bay Area heavyweights to the next generation of power players.

Renel Brooks-Moon

Is there anything Brooks-Moon can’t do? The legendary San Francisco Giants public address announcer was honored by the Irish Israeli Italian Society (known as the Triple I Society) for her “Outstanding Service to the Community” at the organization’s annual awards luncheon this fall. “For us, Renel is San Francisco,” the society’s co-president Adriene Roche tells the Gazette (fun fact: Roche is only the second woman president in the org’s 54-year history). “Her positive energy is infectious. It was an honor for Triple I to acknowledge and celebrate [her].” Brooks-Moon’s community service resume includes a board member stint on the San Francisco Giants Community Fund, co-founding the nonprofit Friends of Faith, and acting as mistress of ceremonies for countless events that benefit great causes across the Bay Area. Congrats, Renel!

Andrés “Cobre” Petreselli

The Argentine artist who painted the mural of Robin Williams’ emotive eyes on Market Street is back with another massive rendition, this time of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. Petreselli, who signs his work “Cobre,” has a knack for capturing emotion — Thunberg’s unrelenting determination; Williams’ bittersweet gaze — even in pieces of such large scale. He depicts Thunberg in pigtails, standing 60 feet high and 30 feet wide on the side of the Native Sons building in Union Square. Petreselli’s project is sponsored by San Francisco-based nonprofit One Atmosphere, and is part of a series the environmental organization calls “Art Celebrating Climate Activists.” Thunberg wasn’t lying when she famously said, “My message is that we’ll be watching you.”

David Perlman

“Legend” is a word that’s thrown around so often it’s lost much of its meaning. But when speaking of 100-year-old Perlman, it almost seems like an understatement. The San Francisco Chronicle science editor emeritus (and former Nob Hill Gazette profile subject) was said to be America’s oldest working journalist at the time of his retirement two years ago. Like that’s not enough, this fall he was recognized with a prestigious award by the American Geophysical Union for championing the importance, and increasing the understanding, of earth and space sciences throughout his prolific career. In response to his recognition, Perlman told a Chronicle colleague that his wish is to “write science stories until my next hundredth birthday.” Perlman not only is goals, but he still has some, too.

Mourad Lahlou and Mathilde Froustey

One day, a romantic comedy set in San Francisco will be based on Mourad and Mathilde’s love story. Picture it: Star chef meets principal ballerina, they get swept up in a whirlwind romance, and a year and a half later, they’re married in one of the City’s most breathtaking venues. It has a nice ring to it, no? Congratulations to the gorgeous couple for getting hitched at the Saint Joseph’s ArtsSociety late last month. The celebration was dynamic, artistic and warm — a reflection of the honored guests. To quote Mourad in the Gazette earlier this year: “I wouldn’t want to fight love. It’s either you love somebody or you don’t.” They do. Cheers!

Bobby McFerrin

McFerrin, who rose to fame for his ultra-chill 1980s hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” is going to fit right in with San Francisco’s bohemian bedrock. The jazz vocalist sold his Philadelphia manse in August and promptly picked a cozier, but no less stunning, home in SF’s Monterey Heights neighborhood. With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an enclosed terrace and easy access to West PortalVillage, we suspect the McFerrins will no doubt be happy with their new home base. The 10-time Grammy winner is familiar with the City’s musical circuit and especially beloved by such institutions as SFJAZZ, which hosted him at Miner Hall in September. With his move to the Bay Area, we suspect (hope!) he’ll inject the music scene with even more of his unique vocal stylings. Can’t you just hear him now?