High achievers on our radar this month, from Bay Area heavyweights to the next generation of power players

Bruce Spivey

The ophthalmologist is being honored at the Pacific Vision Foundation gala next month for his 60 years in the field — over 40 of them spent helping patients in need through his passion project. Spivey founded Pacific Vision while working as CEO of CPMC in the mid-1970s. The goal was, and remains, providing high-quality eye care for all, regardless of means. As he transitions from chair into active emeritus status this year, he’s most proud of the foundation’s growth. “We have an increasingly strong board,” he says. “We’re building a surgery center at [711 Van Ness] and we’ve been able to coalesce the community.” But there’s always more to do, adds the Russian Hill resident, who boasts an enterprising never-stop-learning attitude. “I’ve been fortunate to have quite a few of these [honors]. But this is home, and it’s always great to recognized by the people you live with and work with.”

Jayne Matthews

The Edo Salon proprietor is bringing the organic, 1960s-inspired shag back to the chic-seeking masses. Her vehicle? Instagram, of course. The hairstylist and educator’s account (@jayne__edosalon) is a modern-day hair catalogue with nearly 60,000 followers and filled with photos of women who look transformed after being blessed by Matthews’ signature bohemian, layered ’do. The Santa Cruz native’s haircutting technique, which she describes as “carving with intention,”has earned her national recognition from such publication sas the San Francisco Chronicle and The Cut. Her clientele ranges from “super-hip tattooed girls in their 20s to arty San Francisco moms who like to do pottery and wear oversized linen,” she tells the Gazette, noting that their common factor is a desire to look effortless. “It’s like a facelift,” she says of the shag’s transformational properties. In addition to her salon and gallery on Haight Street, Matthews opened a second Edo Salon location in Oakland on Piedmont Avenue just last month.

Anand Giridharadas

The outspoken author, former New York Times columnist and Time editor-at-large — whose signature silver coif, and tongue, you might’ve seen on air as a political analyst for MSNBC— will give the keynote speech, “Enough Is Enough: Fighting Economic Injustice,” at the Bay Area Book Festival this year on May 4. His latest tome,Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, fearlessly calls out plutocrats using philanthropy as smoke and mirrors to rig the system in their favor. (Hello, college admissions scandal of 2019!) In the speech, the expert will discuss his book and “the hypocrisies of the 1 percent.” Want to learn more about Giridharadas’ work pre-festival? He’s prolific on twitter (@AnandWrites), where he’s mastered the art of throwing intellectual shade on people who he believes need to be held accountable, with a good measure of dark wit to boot.

Vinny Eng

Trading a flashy gig in gourmet for the campaign trail? It isn’t a natural segue for most, but that didn’t stop Tartine’s celebrated wine curator from starting anew. Last month, Eng stepped down from his role as Tartine Manufactory’s general manager and wine director to become organizing director for Suzy Loftus’ district attorney campaign. It’s a position where he can exercise his passions beyond the wine list, although his taste in that department did just nab him Food & Wine’s recognition as sommelier of the year. He’s an active supporter of mental health causes in San Francisco and beyond — and it’s his personal experience with mental health that pushed him toward politics in the first place. “It’s an incredible honor to make this transition,” Eng tells the Gazette. “Suzy has been a longtime advocate and supporter of mine in my personal life. When she approached me with this idea, it was something I felt was really courageous. … [She] is the reason I switched.

Keith Belling

The Piedmont native who split open the snack game with his airy bites of heaven — otherwise known as Popchips — has forayed into a new food aisle with his latest creation: RightRice, the grain alternative made of mostly vegetables and legumes. According to Belling, RightRice ups the nutrition and convenience of traditional grains, cooking in less than 10 minutes with six more grams of protein and five more grams of fiber than traditional white rice. (It’s also vegan, kosher and gluten-free for those with particular dietary needs.) His small San Francisco-based team is cranking out flavors like original, Spanish, garlic herb and lemon pepper, now available through Whole Foods Market and Amazon nationwide. Belling’s passion for Popchips propelled it into a multimillion-dollar business, sold everywhere from upscale grocers to gas station food marts; his success in the rice realm is expected to go no differently.