High achievers on our radar this month, from Bay Area heavyweights to the next generation of power players

Lucy Li

Illustration by Olivia Wise.

Hailing from Redwood Shores, the 16-year-old golfer has been chosen as one of 66 players confirmed for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament. Despite a recent controversy regarding her flashy — but ultimately rule-bending — Apple Watch campaign, the phenom blazes on. Qualifying for Augusta is a huge feat in the golf world, regardless of whether her amateur status hangs in the balance. Last year, Li was ranked among the top 30 U.S. players for her standing by Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking. The Augusta National Women’s Amateur unspools April 3-6, and is, of course, completely sold out. Li, may your swing be for-ever in the groove!

Oleg Lobykin

Illustration by Olivia Wise.

The sculptor’s large-scale creations are as sizable as his talent, and lucky for appreciators, currently on display at the Peninsula Art Museum in a show entitled From the Stone Age to the Digital Era. “Pixel” is of the favorite works on display through April 27. As Lobykin, a resident of East Palo Alto for the last 17 years, tells the Gazette, it’s a piece that “stretches a square to fit a cube, a transformation point in dimensions … its surface shifts the reflected surroundings 90 degrees. It is a symbol of the digital era, where virtual reality reflects the physical.” (Why yes, “Pixel” is as wonderfully abstract as it sounds.) Lobykin’s master skills can also be seen at Stanford, where he recreated the Johannes Gutenberg and Benjamin Franklin statues that disappeared from campus decades earlier. The restored Lombard Gate in the Presidio? Also Lobykin

Cadran Cowansage

Illustration by Olivia Wise.

Women succeeding in tech by helping other women succeed in tech? We are 100 percent here for it. While working as a software engineer at Y Combinator, Cowansage started Leap — a side hustle of sorts that built a network for women working in the industry. Now, the company has stepped out from under the incubator’s umbrella with a new name: “Elpha” (Twitter: @joinelpha), co-founded with Abadesi Osunsade and Kuan Luo. The newly independent network promotes connectivity among women in the industry with content, a directory and other services. A few hot topics up for conversation? Confronting ageism — and inappropriate comments — in the workplace, and discovering the best ways to approach a coding project.

Lisa Moore Ramée

Illustration by Olivia Wise.

Released on March 12, Moore Ramée’s debut novel, A Good Kind of Trouble, tells a coming-of-age tale set in the Black Lives Matter era, where main character Shay navigates the political complexities of the time while juggling the social conundrums of middle school. The book navigates questions we’ve all asked ourselves at some point: Will my crush ever notice me? Is my best friend still my best friend? How is society ending systemic violence toward black people? Moore Ramée’s book is already poised to be a contemporary classic. Angie Thomas, best-selling author of the groundbreaking book turned movie The Hate U Give, called A Good Kind of Trouble “full of heart and truth.” Kepler’s in Menlo Park will host a launch celebration for Moore Ramée on March 16.

Vincent Zhou

Illustration by Olivia Wise.

The Palo Alto figure skater is coming off the ice hot from his successful run at the Four Continents Championship in Anaheim last month. From March 18 to March 24, Zhou will be one of only three men on Team USA to compete in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan, alongside contemporaries Nathan Chen of Salt Lake City and Jason Brown of Los Angeles. At only 18, Zhou is considered to be a rising talent in the figure skating universe. The Olympian recently announced that he’ll join the Stars on Ice tour that kicks off in San Jose on May 12.