Must-Have Spring Books

There is nothing like a good book, preferably paired with a glass of good California wine. This season, unplug from your devices — not to mention the relentless news cycle — and curl up with one of these hot new reads.

The Herd

Andrea Bartz has delivered another delicious page-turner. This time, the author of The Lost Night sets the thrilling action within an elite, women-only co-working space called The Herd. When the group’s charismatic founder goes AWOL, Herd member Katie Bradley works to solve the mystery of her disappearance in a whodunit that mines complicated friendships, female ambition and the impossible standards women must live up to. Ballantine Books, $27.

Wine Girl

At 21 years old, Victoria James was the youngest sommelier in the country before rising through the ranks to become a partner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Cote and the founder of the nonprofit Wine Empowered. In 2018, Food & Wine crowned her Sommelier of the Year. Her debut memoir, Wine Girl, tells the story of how James overcame an abusive and traumatic childhood to break barriers in New York City’s toxic, male-dominated restaurant world. Ecco, $26.99.

Untamed

Glennon Doyle’s latest bestseller is like chicken soup for the soul — for real. The activist and self-help guru (Instagram:@glennondoyle) reveals how she stopped trying to please others and started to please herself. She gets candid about her divorce from the father of her children and falling deeply in love with soccer legend Abby Wambach. “I’d finally asked myself what I wanted instead of what the world wanted from me,” Doyle writes. “I felt alive. I’d tasted freedom, and I wanted more.” The Dial Press, $28.