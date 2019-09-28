Vision Quest. Available in two classic designs — Alto and Rondo — Bose Frames ($199.95) look like traditional sunglasses but function and perform like wireless headphones. Referred to as “the world’s first audio-augmented reality platform,” the UVA/UVB ray-blocking shades allow users to take and make calls and stream music while keeping tunes and conversations completely private. You can also change out lenses — there’s a blue gradient for both models, mirrored silver for Alto, and rose gold for Rondo. Eyewear never sounded so good. bose.com

Movable Feast. Designed by one of Sweden’s legendary artists, Josef Frank, this vintage cotton Italian Dinner Textile Rug ($1,600) could easily make its home in any well-appointed dining room. Offered by the New York–based Nazmiyal Collection— and featuring a bright and colorful depiction of traditional Italian ingredients in their natural environment — this dinner textile is indicative of Frank’s influential style. The motif includes fecund trees, tomatoes, peppers, grapes and an array of spices, as well as a fish, octopus, mussels and lobster. nazmiyalantiquerugs.com

Game On. This cast-metal Foosball table ($4,500) — likely from the 1930s — may be more objet d’art than working parlor game, but the visual interest is undeniable. Offered through Will Wick’s San Francisco retail showroom Battersea, this industrial distressed Argentinian antique (29″ W x51″ D x 31″ H) would make a great addition to any man-cave or game room. willwick.com/shop

Liquid Gold. Made in limited quantities each year from nine 1,500-year-old olive trees in Corleone, Sicily, Bona Furtuna’s Riserva di Nonna Rosa extra virgin olive oil ($150) isn’t your typical olive oil. With notes of green fruit, vanilla, almond, red apple and wild herbs, it can be used as more than just your atypical finishing oil. The sustainable farm, owned by Atherton-based businessman and philanthropist Steve Luczo, is actually situated on the land where his grandmother was born. It also grows tomatoes and wild herbs that go into sauces and individual herb jars, all available online. bonafurtuna.com

In My Grip. French leather accessories brand Perrin has women caught in its clutches — literally. Founded in 1893 as expert glove makers, Perrin’s chic handbags invariably feature a variety of hand pieces as an homage to its history. Two standouts from the fall collection are the L’Eiffel Clutch ($1,695) in ocre calfskin leather with lambskin lining and a tortoise hand piece of acetate ecaille, and the Lolita Clutch ($995) in calfskin using the marquetry technique and featuring a laced-up front panel. perrinparis.com