Easy Rider. Tiffany & Co. joined forces with the iconic 1901-founded Indian Motorcycle manufacturing company to design one of its “very, very extraordinary gifts” for the holidays — a one-of-a-kind Tiffany Blue motorcycle. With its 16-inch laced wheels on stainless steel spokes, chrome-plated rims, vintage tread tires, a highly polished stainless steel exhaust and custom sterling co-branded fender plaque, this isn’t your average ride. Starting from $35,000. tiffany.com

Table Manners. Inspired by vintage linens and classic monograms, Julia Berger founded her eponymous Julia B. in 2002. Her table linens are exquisitely made from fabrics sourced through generations-old European producers, and she’s developed over 80 styles of monograms — not including the vast array of custom monograms she’s designed for a more discriminating clientele. Favorite styles include the AIX (sets range from $163 to over $1,000) — with a hand-embroidered wide hemstitch; colors can be mixed and matched. The FIRENZE line of placemats ($620 for a set of 4) and napkins ($660 for a set of 4) combine the romance of hand applique and hand embroidery. Couture services by appointment only. juliab.com

Mars Attacks. Eight years after starting her first ready-to-wear line, Negarin Sadr — a designer alum of both Donna Karan and Benetton — has launched Garin Cashmere on 2053 Fillmore Street. Believing less is more when closet space is tight, Sadr has created the“everlasting cashmere sweater” for men and women. The highest-quality Mongolian cashmere meets impeccable Italian craftsmanship, and the result is an environ-mentally friendly, lasting wardrobe staple. Pick up the Matt, a denim-blue cashmere sweater with a front and back spaceship motif ($295). garinshop.com

Roe House. Designed by Martin Benito in the mid-1950s for Cristal Benito, the company he formed in Paris in 1952, this Monumental Crystal and 24-karat Caviar Bowl ($13,125) is available from Miami’s Iconic Design Gallery. Hand-cut and made in France, this 20-inch-tall bowl, with a hinged lid, is in pristine condition and made to an exacting standard. Today the family-owned company is helmed by the founder’s son, Franck Benito, who continues to produce one-of-a-kind masterpieces. iconicdesigngallery.com

Pull Up a Seat. Along with her husband, Hans, Florence Knoll — who died earlier this year at 101 years old — built an internationally renowned brand, in the process revolutionizing furniture and interior design. Offered by San Francisco-based Almond & Co. is the 1954 Florence Knoll Model 31 for Knoll International Chairs, a set of five valued at $20,000. Restored in a perforated leather, the flawless seating is finished in satin steel with the original glides on all legs. almondandcompanysf.com