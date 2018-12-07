Let it Snow!

I was born in the coldest part of Siberia — the land of subarctic, six-month winters, permafrost,

endless taiga forests and polar lights. Later, growing up in metropolitan eastern Ukraine, the first sign of snowflakes in December foretold the onset of a long, freezing city hustle all the way through March. So, my relationship with the snow was always, well, a bit icy — except for the holidays, when a fresh blanket of pure white powder meant winter fun, and catching the most beautiful snowflake in the palm of my hand could make my wish come true. Living in the Bay Area, I don’t need a winter wonderland to get into the festive spirit; you and I have all the magic we need at our fingertips. Let’s find the prettiest snowflake out there, make some wishes, and enjoy the holiday season.

Juniper Books Harry Potter Hogwarts Set, $275; juniperbooks.com.

Bottega Veneta Snowflake Brooch, $930; Bottega Veneta San Francisco, 124 Geary St.,

415-981-1700.

Harry Kotlar Cufflinks featuring black diamonds, $3,205; Shreve & Co., 150 Post St.,

415-421-2600.

Maison Christian Dior 30 Montaigne candle, $85; Dior Beauty Boutique Westfield Valley Fair, 2855 Stevens Creek Blvd., San Jose, 408-484-3089.

CHANEL Mary Janes in white sequins, $1,150; CHANEL San Francisco, 156 Geary St.,

415-981-1550.

Simon Pearce Enchanted Forest, handmade limited edition set, $5,000; simonpearce.com.

Harry Winston Premier Blooming Snow Automatic Timepiece featuring diamonds, blue sapphires and Paraiba tourmalines set in 18K white gold, price available on request; Harry Winston San Francisco, 200 Post St., 628-867-1100.

Ferrari Portofino, starting at $214,533; Ferrari of San Francisco, 595 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley, 415-380-9700.

The Harmonist Yin Transformation Parfum, $305; Barneys New York San Francisco, 77 O’Farrell St., 415-268-3500.

Graff Snowfall diamond necklace and earrings, price available on request; Graff New York,

710 Madison Ave., 212-421-3605.

Atelier Swarovski Daniel Libeskind Monochrome Architecture & The City Chess Set, $18,000; atelierswarovski.com.

Glitter and Gold

Glam gifts with panache and sophistication — from sparkling treasures to impressive stocking stuffers.

Harry Winston Loop earrings featuring yellow sapphires and diamonds set in platinum, price available on request; Harry Winston San Francisco, 200 Post St., 628-867-1100.

Bottega Veneta Cherbourg Pumps in metallic leather, $790; Bottega Veneta San Francisco, 124 Geary St., 415-981-1700

Alexander McQueen Amber Garden Eau de Parfum, $245; Saks Fifth Avenue San Francisco,

384 Post St., 415-986-4300.

CHANEL Sublimage Ultimate Redefining Concentrate, $425; CHANEL San Francisco,

156 Geary St., 415-981-1550.

Clarins limited edition Gold Mascara Top Coat, $28; clarins.com.

Temple St. Clair angel pendant 18K 21mm with diamond pave, $5,400; Shreve & Co.,

150 Post St., 415-421-2600.

Oribe Gold Lust Liter Set, $285; oribe.com.

Private Club

Dapper gifts for him top off your wish list with everyday essentials that exude refinement and distinct style.

Kiton Backpack in black deerskin, $2,800; Kiton San Francisco, 207 Grant St.,

415-989-7000.

Prada Cardholder, $280; available at select Prada boutiques, prada.com.

Sisley-Paris Orient Candle, $70; sisley-paris.com.

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet, $80; Aesop San Francisco, 2450 Fillmore St.,

415-775-1837.

Gucci Striped Silk Tie, $210; available at select Gucci boutiques, gucci.com.

Swiss Smile D’Or Toothgel and Toothbrush gift set, $119; shop.swiss-smile-beauty.us.com (enter voucher code “NobHill” for free shipping).

Serge Lutens L’innommable perfume, $375; Barneys New York San Francisco, 77 O’Farrell St., 415-268-3500.

California Dreaming

Extend a piece of Northern California to your far-away and close-by friends. These local artisanal gourmet companies ship nationwide. Your gift will arrive beautifully packaged and in impeccable condition, guaranteed to satisfy anyone’s taste — sweet or savory. And don’t forget to treat yourself while ordering.

Bouchon Bakery Macaron Gift Box, $65 for a box of 12 large macarons; nationwide shipping through Goldbelly, goldbelly.com/bouchon-bakery.

Dandelion Chocolate Hot Chocolate Mix, $18; dandelionchocolate.com.

The French Laundry jams, $12 a jar; finessethestore.com.

Thomas Keller Armando Manni K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Milk Chocolate Cocoa Nibs bar, $14.95; kellermannichocolate.com.

Manresa Bread Chocolate Walnut Babka, $45 for a box of two; manresabread.com.

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company’s The Fork Collection, $95; pointreyescheese.com.

Recchiuti Confections Creativity Explored: San Francisco Icons Boxed Chocolates, $23 for eight pieces; recchiuti.com.

McEvoy Ranch Olive Oil Flight, $90.00; mcevoyranch.com

Cool Kids

Clever, fun and stylish gifts for children of all ages.

Gucci Children’s GG Fawns Backpack, $980; available at select Gucci boutiques, gucci.com.

Chantecaille Bébé Collection’s Flower Petal Hair & Body Wash (pictured), $49; Wild Moss Rose Body Lotion, $55; Orange Blossom Face Cream, $48; Camellia and Lavender Balm, $42;

chantecaille.com.

Juniper Books Complete Scribner Illustrated Children’s Classics Set of Nine, $295; juniperbooks.com.

Anya Hindmarch Chubby Pocket Lunch Box, $495; anyahindmarch.com.