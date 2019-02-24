Wild at Heart

iIt’s a jungle out there, and thankfully all of the profits from sales of Tiffany & Co.’s Save the Wild collection— including this 18-karat white gold and pavé diamond elephant brooch ($35,000) — will be donated to the Wildlife Conservation Network. tiffany.com

Picture Perfect

Since the early ‘80s, London-based art dealer Richard Nagy has specialized in the works of Gustav Klimt’s protégé Egon Schiele (1890—1918). Works on paper by Schiele start around $250,000, while paintings are in the neighborhood of $1,000,000. Richard Nagy, Ltd., 22 Old Bond Street, W1S 4PY, London. richardnagy.com

Cover Art

Wrap yourself up in one of Loro Piana’s printed cashmere blankets ($5,450). Pick from four unique scenes — a 1940s cricket match, Capri in the early 1960s, snowy Gstaad in the 1930s, or a depiction of the brand’s participation in the 2014 World Equestrian Games. loropiana.com

Time Bandit

Telling time has never been more fun (or colorful) than with a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona “Rainbow” in 18-karat Everose, with its own alloy of pink gold and 36 baguette-cut sapphires in an array of hues around the bezel. If that wasn’t blingy enough, the case has 56 brilliant-cut diamonds set into the lugs and crown guard. Price upon request. rolex.com

Scents Appeal

Some of the most glorious scented candles come from Buly 1803, the Parisian apothecary, candle and skincare company. Light up one of many options including Alexandrie (lemon, blackcurrant and ginger). Stop by the shop inside Ken Fulk’s St. Joseph’s Arts Society or visit them online. buly1803.com

Size Matters

A 750 ml bottle of Screaming Eagle’s 1992 Cabernet Sauvignon — its inaugural vintage — can be yours for around $15,000 on the secondary market from a number of reputable mer-chants. If you’re looking for something more substantial, with the right connections a 6 L bottle (that previously sold for charity in 2000) can be yours for $500,000. screamingeagle.com

A Good Egg

For its art deco-inspired MOOD collection, Christofle teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld for two limited-edition versions of its egg-shaped vessel —one in black lacquered stain-less steel ($3,500) and another in mirror-polished stainless steel ($2,650). Each opens to reveal a 24-piece set of silver-plated flatware stamped with Lagerfeld’s insignia. Signed and numbered in editions of 500 and 1,000 respectively. christofle.com

Come Fly with Me

NetJets maintains the largest fleet in the private aviation industry, and whether you use its Share or Lease program, it can get you virtually anywhere in the world. The much-anticipated Cessna Citation Hemisphere is expected to take flight in 2020. netjets.com

The Ice Storm

Produced for King George IV of England by royal silversmiths Rundell, Bridge & Rundell in 1827 as part of the most extravagant silver service ever made, this Royal Ice Pail can be yours for $1,485,000. It is one of only two pails separated from the service in 1837 by Queen Victoria’s cousin, the Duke of Cumberland, who became King of Hanover. He took the two pails and other silver, much to the queen’s chagrin. Later, in 1866, Prussian troops invaded Hanover and all the royal silver was smuggled to Austria. One pail made its way into a museum, but this one, offered by M.S. Rau Antiques through DECASO, is still definitely fit for a king. decaso.com