Complete Transparency. Designed by Josef Hoffmann between 1910 and 1914 and produced by Lobmeyr, these mouth-blown hand-cut crystal goblets were first shown at the 1914 Werkbund exhibition in Cologne. Four of the magnificent designs, Stufenschliff, Wurfelschliff, Fleckerlschliff and a champagne coupe are available, individually, from Adeeni Design Galerie. Prices range from $1,605 to $3,160 per goblet. adeenidesigngroup.com

Green with Envy. Jade is known culturally for many things –including good luck and its healing properties— and has long been admired for its variation in color, intensity and beauty. Visit Shreve & Co.’s San Francisco outpost to see this art deco-inspired necklace from Eclat Jewels. Seventy-four jadeite beads along two strands, totaling 686.41 carats and connected by a 3.65 carat diamond clasp are definitely good for your health. Price upon request. shreve.com

Beauty in Bloom. Award-winning ecoflorist Armando de Loera of Rose and Thorn Design has been exhibited everywhere from the de Young to Saks Fifth Avenue. His fanciful bouquets and centerpieces are as architecturally stunning as they are fragrant. His work will be featured this month at the Green Business Expo at the Academy of Sciences on March 13. roseandthorndesign.com

The Wallflower. Arguably one of the most important living artists to come out of New York’s “New Image” movement in the 1970s, Donald Sultan continues to produce monumental mixed-media works, such as Orange Button December 17, 2015, in enamel, flock, and oil on Masonite, 72 by 72 inches. Sultan’s masterpieces are in all the major museum collections, but this one from Serge Sorokko Gallery can be yours for somewhere in the neighborhood of $100,000. sorokko.com

Like Clockwork. As part of its new Les Galaxies de Cartier collection, the iconic French luxury brand is exploring the cosmos and defying the laws of jewelry by building on new materials and on unprecedented visual, tactile and sound sensations. It’s also included a clock in 18k white gold, diamonds, rock crystal, labradorite, rutile quarts and pyrite jade. Handcrafted in a limited edition of three numbered pieces, it’s available by appointment only at select Cartier boutiques. Price upon request. cartier.com

Beauty: Platinum Standard

Celebrated for its impermeability to corrosion and hypoallergenic qualities, it’s no surprise that platinum has made its way into the beauty industry. Research shows that this exclusive metal helps skin and hair to absorb essential substances, assists in maintaining electrical balance, increases hydration, and delivers revitalizing and antiaging properties. Platinum, brilliant and refined, will undeniably propel your beauty routine to the next level.

Haute Rejuvenation: La Prairie’s Platinum Rare Collection is enriched with a proprietary Platinum Peptide and powerful ingredients that support skin’s detoxifying mechanisms. This decadent essence-in-lotion glides on the skin effortlessly to begin its transformative work in refining the texture, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, and improving elasticity. La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion, $655; laprairie.com

Precious Hair: Miriam Quevedo’s Platinum & Diamonds Luxurious Hair collection’s ingredients are unrivaled by any other haircare line and packed with precious platinum and diamond powders, caviar, orchid, thermal water, organic argan oil, organic acai and goji extracts— to name just a few. All products work in unison to restore hair volume, add irresistible silkiness and create soft radiant luster. Miriam Quevedo Platinum & Diamonds Luxurious Hair Serum, $65 (pictured), Shampoo, $50 and Mask, $60 (not pictured); miriamquevedo.com

Hello, Handsome! Nurse Jamie’s EGF Platinum 7 for Men Daily Moisturizer is supercharged with seven key actives to provide essential aging protection all day long. Platinum and gold restore skin’s electrical balance and help guide nutrientsinto the skin. EGF and plant stemcells help fight visible signs of aging:shea butter soothes skin after shaving. Nurse Jamie EGF Platinum 7 Face + Neck Daily Moisturizer For Men, $198; nursejamie.com.

— Natasha Chalenko