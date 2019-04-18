Make a statement. Glamour is the name of the game for British-born designer Julia Clancey. While she creates beautiful evening wear, a resort line, and accessories for her Los Angeles showroom, it’s Clancey’s colorful and ornate turbans that really take the cake. Clients include Madonna, Chrissy Teigen, Natasha Bedingfield, Tyra Banks and Laverne Cox. The “Miss Edie” ($295), the “Edith Glitz with Tassels” ($685), and “Madam B” ($750) are top sellers. juliaclancey.com

Grocery-Getter. Ferrari’s new 12-cylinder GTC4 Lussois definitely a show-stopper. It’s also as family-friendly as you can get with the Italian luxury motor company — it has four seats! If you prefer to go the more classic route, check out Ferrari of San Francisco’s new and pre-owned inventory of coupes and convertibles. ferrarisanfrancisco.com

Meat Market. A good meal is much easier to find these days thanks to the delivery options from Belcampo Meat Company. Co-founded by Anya Fernaldin 2012, Belcampo has been on a mission to reinvent the meat industry from its Shasta Valley farm. Its organic pasture-raised, grass-fed offerings are as delicious as they are sustainably produced. The Lamb Chops ($24.99) and Beef Short Ribs ($19.99) are topsellers. belcampo.com

The Life Aquatic. Palafitos’ Overwater Bunga-lows are Mexico’s first and only overwater suites located off Maroma Beach — voted by Travel Chanel as one of the Top 10 Beaches in the World. The 30 Palafitos offer breathtaking ocean views, glass-bottom floors, ladder access to the ocean and amenities too numerous to mention. It maybe worth noting it’s an adults-only escape! Rates begin at $1,920, including a Gourmet Inclusive Experience. karismahotels.com/palafitos

Form and Function. New York–based Nicholas Kilneris renowned for his collection of 20th-century Italian and American design. He often has works by the aristocratic Milanese architect and furniture designer Guglielmo Ulrich. This rare and important Illuminated Desk, in gilt aluminum and cherrywood, was designed in his studio, Ar.Ca (Arredamento Casa), and produced by celebrated artisans Jannace & Kovacs, in 1947. What could possibly make a writer light up more? Price upon request. nicholaskilner.com