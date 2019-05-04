Major Dome-o. Graff’s Bombé collection is inspired by a ring created by Laurence Graff early in his career, around 1960. The original dome ring was composed of 33 small diamonds that created a “big flash”— it sold immediately. Nearly six decades later, the new “Halo” dome boasts either diamonds, sapphires, rubies or emeralds that surround a brilliant cut diamond. Price upon request. graff.com

Get Shorty. New for spring, this 1950s-inspired handbag from New York-based designer Brett Hayman’s line Edie Parker is utterly charming and playful. The colorful “Shorty” woven handbag ($595), with its acrylic chain handle, is an homage to the hard-case clutches popularized in the middle of the last century and is available through Hero Shop. heroshopsf.com

Nude Modeling. San Francisco-based designer Tina Frey has become a global superstar with her incredible hand-molded tableware, accessories and small-scale furniture pieces. We suggest a trio of vases — the Large Albert Vase ($209), Medium Leo Vase ($117) and Vince Bud Vase ($44) in the newest color for spring 2019 — nude! tinafreydesigns.com

The Hot Seat. Ros Broughton’s family has been designing and making furniture for more than a century, so it’s little wonder why he carries on the tradition. His San Francisco-based company, Fyrn, has created a “new collectible” seating selection. From the Mariposa chair ($725) to the De Haro backless counter stool ($745), Fyrn’s pieces emphasize the strength of metal and the warmth of wood and upholstery. fyrn.com

Lost and Found. Tucked away in an upstairs gallery in SoMa, Lost Art Salon specializes in 20th-century paintings, drawings, prints and photographs by “rediscovered historically significant artists.” Such as Santa Fe artist Seymour Tubis (1919-1993), whose 1949 oil on linen still life, Mimosa (Blue), would be a delightful addition to any midcentury modern art collection, for the price of $3,995. lostartsalon.com