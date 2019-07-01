



Picture Perfect. The groundbreaking photographer Betty Kuhner (1916-2014) took black-and-white portraits of the most affluent American families, including the Pulitzers, Lauders, DuPonts, Kennedys, Fords and Oxenbergs. By asking them to dress casually — and often similarly — and posing them outdoors, she documented high society in an extraordinarily unorthodox way. Betty Kuhner: The American Family Portrait ($60) is a well-curated tome from authors Steven Stolman and the subject’s daughter, Kate Kuhner. gibbs-smith.com

Eye Spy. This neon-yellow Romano leather Belt Bag from FENDI ($1,290), complete with Bag Bug eyes, will make a splendid summer accessory for anyone into the bum-bag resurgence. Available in boutiques and online. fendi.com

Matchmaker. This sterling silver-mounted and threaded crystal Edwardian matchstriker in a beautiful pale green ($980) from Found by Maja is an incredible — and utilitarian — tabletop accessory. Measuring 2.5″ tall by 2.5 ̋ wide, this is one of several available in a variety of sizes, styles and colors. foundbymaja.com

Drivers Wanted. Own a piece of Oakland automobile sales history when you acquire this red neon Buick dealership sign ($5,250) from North Hollywood-based Off the Wall Antiques. Each neon letter is individually powered with a separate internal transformer and external power cord (216 ̋ wide by 55 ̋ tall). offthewallantiques.com

A Tangled Webb. Available at Shreve & Co., this vintage flower brooch of platinum and 18k yellow gold, by , features 37 straight baguette diamonds weighing 1.85 total carats, a 0.61-carat pear shaped diamond and two pear-shaped emeralds weighing 1.50 total carats. Price upon request. shreve.com

Shell Game. Encrusted with real shells and coral, this late 20th century “Fantasy” chair with embroidered pillow by San Francisco designer Andrew Fisher– and available through Dogfork— was part of a collection featured on the cover of Interior Design magazine in July 1997. Incredibly detailed with a hand-painted finish, this masterpiece can by yours for $3,800. dogfork.com