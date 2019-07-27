Time’s Up. As part of its summer collection, Heath Ceramics introduced the Stencil Clock ($380) in a seasonal canary-yellow glaze. Made in collaboration with House Industries, the numbers on the wall-mounted clock are inspired by 19th-century French stenciling, Shaker tin stencils, and the American GI stencil. Available in this color for a limited time only. heathceramics.com

Meow Mix. Libertine designer Johnson Hartig is a master of sequin embellishment and mixing patterns. For men, his completely hand-sequined “Lucy Cat” bomber jacket ($3,750) is the purrr-rfect transition piece, taking you from summer into fall. Ladies can land a great catch with his “Everything Beautiful” collarless coat ($4,250) with lobster sleeve detail — a collage of the label’s spring/summer 2019 prints. ilovelibertine.com

Mad for Plaid. This pair of Jacques Adnet leather-wrapped armchairs with their original tartan plaid fabric are perfect for any man cave. Designed in the 1950s, during a period when Adnet focused on furniture and private commissions, these modernist chairs from San Francisco-based dealer Lebreton are exciting enough to raise the kilt of any Scotsman. Price upon request. lebretongallery.com

Hamming It Up. Cured for two years, Cinco Jotas’ bone-in Ibérico de Bellota Jamón is available for order from La Tienda ($1,195.95). Weighing in at about 15 pounds, this cured ham from free-range, acorn-fed pork is known for its delectably complex flavor. Continue slicing it for months. tienda.com

Haute Harvest. In 1954 Robert Goossens began collaborating with Coco Chanel on the jewelry that accompanied the clothing she presented every season going forward. Known as “Monsieur Bijou,” he continued to work with her successor, Karl Lagerfeld, well into the 1990s. Goossens also collaborated with Chanel on the gilt metal “Épis de blé” lamps — circa 1960 — from DS Arts et Antiquités ($4,500 for pair). Goossens later recreated a lamp inspired by a sheaf of wheat for Yves Saint Laurent, and many of his creations can be found in the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. 114 Avenue Michelet, Saint-Ouen 93400, France.