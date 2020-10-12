Must Haves: A French Connections

Inspired by a longing to jump on a plane to Paris — and by canceled vacation plans everywhere — we thought this French-themed roundup of delightful finds might help soothe an aching for the joy (and former ease) of international travel.

Jayne Says. On October 14, Christie’s New York will offer The Private Collection of Jayne Wrightsman — an assemblage of more than 200 lots that includes old master paintings, European furniture, ceramics, silver and other works. It’s your opportunity to really embrace French decorative arts, like this late 18th century Nymphenburg porcelain trompe l’oeil faux bois part dinner service (est. $30,000–$50,000). The former trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was renowned for her elegance, style and generosity and the sale will benefit Wrightsman’s philanthropy efforts. christies.com

Cut the Mustard. This duo of artisan French Dijon mustards from Maille infused with black and white truffles from Alba — and Chablis and chardonnay white wines, respectively — will definitely spice up your fall dinner menus. Available online, the Taste of Truffle Mustard Selection (from $89) is just what your tired cheeseboard has been asking for. us.maille.com

Head Case. Maison Laulhère has been expertly knitting, fulling, felting, dyeing, and embellishing some of the most beautiful berets — the quintessential French headware — since 1840. Distinctly Parisian, the hand-assembled, bead-embroidered Béret Bleuet (about $345) is as chic as it gets. Of course, there are gentlemen’s styles as well, like the Béret Basque (about $136). laulhere-france.com

Spin the Bottle. Blended as a love letter to Sancerre from the Loire Valley, Smith Story Wine Cellars’ 2018 Sauvigon Blanc ($25) delivers bright fresh and citrusy character with a delightfully long finish. This Sonoma County wine has become one of most sought-after sauvignon blancs in the region — and in August, Smith Story’s Anderson Valley tasting room was name done of the 10 best tasting rooms in America by USA Today. smithstorywinecellars.com

Birds of a Feather. Leave it to Chanel to deliver this exquisite evening bag — a gilded cage for your credit card, phone, keys and lipstick. Made of lambskin, enamel, strass and gold-tone metal — and available in black or beige — this is the only bag you’ll need to pack when flying the coop for a night out. Price upon request. chanel.com