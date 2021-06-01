Must Haves: A Pastel Palette

Artistic impressions are made in many forms this month, including a line of men’s engagement rings that has arrived just in time for Pride.

Reflections in a golden eye. When New Orleans– based artist Natalie Erwin launched her atelier Fleur Home earlier this year, her handcrafted woodframed mirrors instantly caught the attention of interior designers across the country. The brand focuses on customizable wood trims and favored mirrors like the Garden D ($2,900), aptly named after New Orleans’ famous Garden District, known for its colorful Victorian mansions and lush greenery. Fans of the brand include Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, former Vogue editor Alexandra Macon, and interiors guru Amy Berry. fleurhome.com

Bling for boys. Last month Tiffany & Co. launched its first-ever men’s engagement ring — the Charles Tiffany Setting — featuring a bold solitaire diamond. A departure from more traditional wedding bands, the new collection of platinum and titanium designs has a weighty signet feel along with a more contemporary profile. Named for the fabled jewelry house’s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, the rings are available with round brilliant or emerald-cut diamonds of up to 5 carats. Prices upon request. tiffany.com