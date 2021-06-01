Must Haves: A Pastel Palette
By David Nash
Artistic impressions are made in many forms this month, including a line of men’s engagement rings that has arrived just in time for Pride.
Reflections in a golden eye. When New Orleans– based artist Natalie Erwin launched her atelier Fleur Home earlier this year, her handcrafted woodframed mirrors instantly caught the attention of interior designers across the country. The brand focuses on customizable wood trims and favored mirrors like the Garden D ($2,900), aptly named after New Orleans’ famous Garden District, known for its colorful Victorian mansions and lush greenery. Fans of the brand include Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, former Vogue editor Alexandra Macon, and interiors guru Amy Berry. fleurhome.com
Bling for boys. Last month Tiffany & Co. launched its first-ever men’s engagement ring — the Charles Tiffany Setting — featuring a bold solitaire diamond. A departure from more traditional wedding bands, the new collection of platinum and titanium designs has a weighty signet feel along with a more contemporary profile. Named for the fabled jewelry house’s founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, the rings are available with round brilliant or emerald-cut diamonds of up to 5 carats. Prices upon request. tiffany.com
Sniff test. Founded in 1999 by Genevabased master perfumer Alberto Morillas, the signature fragrance collection Mizensir has become instantly recognizable for its iconic scents. Morillas’ subtle and sophisticated blends are crafted with the finest ingredients and molecular research (who knew?) to represent the mise-en-scène — a setting “where extraordinary drama unfolds.” Favorites from the Eau de Parfum Collection include Fleur d’Oranger, Perfect Oud and Eau de Gingembre ($260). Fresher scents come in a silver-capped bottle, while warmer fragrances are sealed with a gold top — and each carries the house symbol, a coat of arms depicting the founder’s beloved Jack Russell Terriers. bloomingdales.com / neimanmarcus.com
Hoofing it. Once again, Maison Margiela has collaborated with Reebok to put a high-fashion spin on the classic ’80s leather sneaker — this time, by incorporating the French brand’s trademark Tabi split toe. The result is this season’s Classic Leather Tabi (from $300), a must for the discerning retro shoe fetishist. The unisex styles are available in tone-on-tone black or white, gray, red, tan and this limited-edition Bianchetto — or paint-splattered — colorway. maisonmargiela.com
Oil slick. Inspired by the worlds of advertising and film, Bay Area artist Ryan Jones reimagines classic imagery in new contexts, creating what’s been described as “finely choreographed conversations.” On view now at Caldwell Snyder, his fragmented visions of reality — inspired by a vast archive of magazine clippings, film stills and photographs — are infused with plenty of fantasy and a bit of noir, including the painting Palm Drive (oil on canvas, 72 × 60 inches), which incorporates a scene with Elizabeth Taylor from the classic 1951 movie A Place in the Sun, alongside palm trees and a buttery-yellow vintage Porsche. Inquire for pricing and availability. caldwellsnyder.com