Must Haves: Autumn Glory

With sweater — er, trench — season in full swing, it’s time to dress the part, indoors and out.

Keeper of the flame. Leave it to L’Objet to come up with a conversationworthy candle that’s both playful and wonderfully fragrant. The dry, woodsy scent of its Haas Mojave Unicorn Candle ($525) was developed with French perfumer Yann Vasnier (the nose behind bestselling fragrances for Donna Karan, Jo Malone, Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford). Hand-poured into a Haas Brothers-designed porcelain vessel with 24k gold-dipped hooves and horn, the 4-wick candle has delightful notes of bay laurel, coriander, juniper, cypress, frankincense and balsam. l-objet.com

Come into bloom. Named for the vibrant scarlet double-petal rose, Buccellati’s Danse du Feu cuff bracelet isn’t your garden variety wrist ornament. Set with 150 Paraiba tourmalines, 198 round brilliant-cut diamonds, 10 drop diamonds and one 18.52-carat rubellite, this yellow gold masterpiece from the 102-year-old Italian jewelry company is the personification of elegance. Price upon request. buccellati.com

Close-knit. Get cozy this autumn with The Elder Statesman’s hand-loomed cashmere Stripe Super Soft Blanket ($3,475). Measuring 86″ × 58″ and available in a variety of colorways, these comfy, cold weather coverings — along with the brand’s coveted clothing and accessories — are all made in Los Angeles. Fans include Harry Styles, Poppy Delevingne, Jennifer Aniston and G-Eazy. elder-statesman.com

In the trenches. Designed for layering, the Westminster Heritage Trench Coat in Dark Military Khaki ($2,350) from Burberry is an archive-inspired staple for any fall wardrobe. Made from a tumbled tropical gabardine, with a contrasting vintage check lining and plenty of signature details — from buffalo horn buttons and a calf leather buckle to belted cuffs and a hook-and-eye collar closure — it’s just the kind of classic men’s styling you’d expect from the iconic British luxury brand. Similar styles are available for women and children. burberry.com

Spices of life. Ensure your spice rack is properly stocked before the holidays by visiting Oaktown Spice Shop — online or at one of its three Bay Area locations — and consider picking up a few of their pre-boxed gift packs for friends and family. One of the bestsellers, Winner Winner Chicken Dinner ($36.50) includes four unique poultrypleasing spice blends: Herbes de Provence, Poivre á la Mode Citrus Pepper, Mexican Style Adobo and Persian Lime Curry Rub. oaktownspiceshop.com