Must Haves: Fashion Forward

From industry trailblazers and first families to today’s heavy hitters, these designers’ style-driven offerings transcend the runway.

Designer dish. Chronicling his family’s culinary traditions, Francesco Maccapani Missoni — son of Missoni creative director Angela Missoni — has compiled long-guarded family recipes for The Missoni Family Cookbook ($50). Published by Assouline, the deliciously illustrated 240-page book is an absolute necessity for famished fashionistas. assouline.com

Ceramic jungle. The Animaux de la Savane Plat Bondil ($1,166) from Z.d.G. by Zoë de Givenchy serves serious tabletop elegance. Based in Los Angeles, the wife of Hubert de Givenchy’s nephew, Olivier, founded her eponymous online marketplace to celebrate and share the talents of Europe’s foremost old-school weavers, painters and potters. Other handcrafted pieces of French faience in the Savane collection from Atelier Bondil include chargers and candlesticks as well as cups and saucers with charming animal motifs. zdgofficial.com

Art of the steel. Designed by Pierre Cardin in 1971, this steel console sculpture (approximately $7,400) is as substantial as it is stylish. The iconic fashion designer — who died last year at 98 — opened his first furniture boutique in Paris on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in 1975, demonstrating that his passions extended far beyond fashion. A marketing genius, Cardin had his name on everything from AMC muscle cars to key chains and leather desk sets. We’re sure this sleek piece of mid-century memorabilia will fit nicely into any design enthusiast’s home. 1stdibs.com

Spring awakening. London-based luxury wallpaper and fabric brand de Gournay often teams up for delightfully gorgeous collaborations — and its creations with fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu are no exception. Depicting nature in full bloom, the de Gournay X Erdem hand-painted designs are visions of spring filled with flora and birds in kaleidoscopic color. Available in four colorways, including this SC-110 on Spring Green Williamsburg (inquire for pricing), every room in your home can feel like an enchanted garden. degournay.com

In the haute seat. Custom designed by fashion world darling Christian Siriano, the Lola Settee ($3,600) has debuted as part of the Project Runway star’s new home collection. Made to order in cream boucle and wood, the comfy bench is reminiscent of the postmodern furniture produced by Ettore Sottsass’ Memphis Group in the early 1980s. Taking the collection one step further, the designer is launching a new design firm, Siriano Interiors, this year — stay tuned! christiansiriano.com