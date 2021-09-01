Must Haves: Fashion Senses

In one fell swoop, put down that beautiful bag, relax in style, sip some espresso, and check the precious time before diving into that new fabulous fashion opus.

Coffee talk. Serve up a little ’60s fashion alongside your coffee using this porcelain Emilio Pucci for Rosenthal 13-piece Espresso Coffee Service ($1,200). The service for four, with its abstract purple-and-brown pattern, is a spectacular vintage find on 1stDibs — and much more unusual than those with fussy floral motifs. 1stdibs.com

Square one. Celebrity stylist J. Logan Horne spent years dressing big-name entertainers like Lindsay Lohan, Leighton Meester and Katy Perry, but these days the Palm Beach–based creative is busy building his own lifestyle brand, J. Logan Home, one Block at a time — as evidenced by the Marila ($2,975). This one-ofa- kind ottoman is composed of six handpicked and assembled Gucci scarves and a sturdy technical grade foam insert. Available in two sizes, each upcycled designer cube definitely makes its own unique sartorial statement. jloganhome.com

Keeping watch. The latest addition to Harry Winston’s dazzling High Jewelry Timepiece collection is a new version of the Ultimate Emerald Signature with blue sapphires. Featuring 271 brilliant-cut diamonds, 60 brilliant-cut sapphires, 38 baguette diamonds, 24 marquise diamonds and one emerald-cut blue sapphire — all set in 18k white gold — the versatile piece with a concealed watch is billed as “the ultimate accessory” for its ability to be worn on the wrist, around the neck or as a brooch. Price upon request. harrywinston.com

Carried away. Soft, stylish and utilitarian, the Padded Tech Cassette from Bottega Veneta ($1,450) is the ideal crossbody bag for the most discriminating of urban adventurers. Shown here in Tomato, this lightweight woven nylon satchel comes in several other delightfully named colors, including Parakeet, Fondant and Frost. bottegaveneta.com

Runway revisited. Chronicling 40 years of designs, from 1981 to 2021, Vivienne Westwood Catwalk: The Complete Collections ($77) is an incredible survey of Vivienne Westwood’s full womenswear oeuvre. Bound in the house’s iconic Westwood MacAndreas tartan, this hefty tome showcases the designer’s punk-infused evolution and includes essays by fashion journalist Alexander Fury, Westwood’s husband Andreas Kronthaler, and the visionary herself. Eagle-eyed fashionistas will also spy Tatiana Sorokko — San Francisco’s resident supermodel — front and center in collection photos throughout the ’90s and into 2000. viviennewestwood.com