Must Haves: Fit for a Queen

While we patiently await the return of entertaining, here are some fresh finds designed to bring function, comfort and beauty to your palace.

The Haute Seat. Sit back and relax with a good book — or glass of wine — in the GG Jacquard Armchair from Gucci ($5,500). Available in a number of patterns, this particular model’s jacquard upholstery includes some of the house’s most iconic motifs — bees, stars and hearts. Trimmed with braided and knotted fringe and accented with brass nailheads, each chair is made to order. We suggest a pair for maximum chic in your library or sitting room. gucci.com

Bladrunner. Stay a cut above in your kitchen with the Royal Chef oak knife board ($440) and knives ($290–$400) from Christofle. The new collection is a blend of form and function, taking the art of entertaining to a whole new level. The knives — with stainless steel blades and oak and silver-plated handles — will help turn your meal prep into a culinary event far beyond the holidays. christofle.com

Full Bloom. Make a decisive floral statement by ordering the most gorgeous single varietal flowers in bunches from Flowerbx. The London-based online flower delivery service expanded its service to the West Coast this fall, just in time for the holidays. Regular clients across the globe include Tom Ford, Victoria Beckham, Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Vogue. Choose same-day or next-day delivery of seasonal cut-to-order offerings like pistachio hydrangea, “twilight star” allium, “lime cordial” viburnum, or periwinkle delphinium — all from around $85 (excluding delivery). flowerbx.com/us

Throw Down. Wrap yourself in warmth — and style — with the Oroscopo Throw ($915) from Missoni. Made of 100 percent Italian wool and digitally printed with the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac, this fashionable conversation piece will look as great on the sofa as it will draped around your shoulders. missoni.com

Royal Touch. Get a glimpse of one of the most important — and almost forgotten — contemporary art collections with Iran Modern: The Empress of Art ($895) from Assouline. As the first queen in Iran’s history, Empress Farah Pahlavi devoted her life to her people and the arts. She amassed a formidable collection and helped create museums and festivals across the country. Apart from her incredible story, the substantial tome includes works by Picasso, Warhol, Rothko and Van Gogh— treasures that helped make her country a cultural vanguard — before the revolution. assouline.com