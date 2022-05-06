Must Haves: For Art’s Sake

Whoever said masterpieces need only hang on the wall?

Lost and found. As co-owner of San Francisco’s Lost Art Salon, Rob Delamater has spent nearly 20 years acquiring and offering full bodies of work by overlooked and unknown artists to new audiences. Pieces by Delamater, a painter and printmaker himself, have been seen in the Netflix series Sense8, Grace and Frankie, and 13 Reasons Why, and his collectors include Tom Ford, Nate Berkus, Charlize Theron and Ken Fulk. A selection of his monotypes on paper depicting abstract heads is currently on display at the newly opened RH flagship in the City. Works like this one, “Faces of the Century III,” a figurative abstract mixed-media collage ($875), are available through his gallery. 245 S. Van Ness Avenue, #303, San Francisco. | lostartsalon.com

French connection. Gear up for a season of travel with a one-of-a-kind Passport Holder ($540) from Hermès’ Petit H workshops in France. Made from existing materials, each object is a one-off or limited-edition piece. The patterns as well as the colors of your calfskin and printed silk twill passport holder, measuring approximately 6.6 inches long and 4.9 inches high — like this one with a scooter motif — will be a complete surprise. 125 Grant Avenue, San Francisco, and 660 Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto. | hermes.com

Jewel in the crown. Assouline’s second edition of Beyond Extravagance: A Royal Collection of Gems and Jewels ($450) — first published in 2013 — has now been expanded to highlight over 400 pieces in the Al Thani Collection of royal Indian jewels and art objects. From the Mughal Empire to the 21st century, the 652 pages of this silkbound hardcover two-book set feature updated chapters by jewelry and Islamic and Indian art experts, along with colorful images of regal treasures, like a ruby-and-pearl choker designed by Cartier for the Maharaja of Patiala. | assouline.com

Get shorty. Begin assembling your summer wardrobe with a little something that will color-coordinate with almost everything — a pair of V Optical Valentino Archive 1973 Jacquard shorts ($1,400). These shapely shorts in the house’s vintage “V” pattern also come in an equally vibrant sequin-embroidered chiffon version ($6,200). 105 Grant Avenue, San Francisco. | valentino.com

Table stakes. As the official international partner of the Yves Klein Archives in Paris, Artware Editions offers reproductions of the artist’s iconic Table IKB (from around $23,000), which ship directly from his estate. Designed in 1961 — with only two original examples ever produced by the artist himself — this version in plexiglass, with its International Klein Blue pigment, comes in a limited edition with a signed and numbered placard of authenticity issued by the estate. Other versions are designed with his rose pigment or gold leaf. | artwareeditions.com