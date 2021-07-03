Must Haves: In-Flight Entertainment

Whether you’re soaking up rays at home or abroad, this slick selection of finds will surely turn up the heat this season. From colorful and fun staycation essentials to stylish vacation accessories, there’s a little something for everyone.

Wings up. Still haven’t been able to get away to Cabo or the Côte d’Azur? Don’t despair, it’ll happen eventually — until then, just make believe like you did as a kid. Gather Barbie, Ken, Skipper and the gang, and set out on an imaginary summer vacation with this limited edition 50th Anniversary Malibu Barbie Private Jet Float by Funboy ($99). It’s totally 1970s jet set for those who still find themselves pool-bound at home postpandemic. Expect the best in-float experience available, thanks to the thoughtful addition of an integrated cup holder. funboy.com

Basket case. Made entirely from recycled plastic and decorated with gold-finish metalware and a tone-ontone embossed leather brand stamp, the Fendi Basket (Medium $890) turns running errands into a fashionable event. Shown here in yellow, the all-purpose shopper also comes in white, pink and orange. Add one of their Strap You ribbon shoulder straps ($890) to carry it as a cross-body bag, or just keep it simple when you’re dashing around town, hitting the beach or toting freshly picked lemons. fendi.com

Eye candy. Seeing things through rose-colored glasses isn’t half as chic as your new outlook on summer with a made-to-measure pair of Aviator Eye Glasses (3,700€ or approximately $4,500) in gilded brass with trompe l’oeil sweet honey-brown eyes from Schiaparelli. An homage to the hypnotic spiral eye glasses Man Ray designed for the maison of namesake designer Elsa Schiaparelli — and the surrealist eye motif used by Jean Cocteau to create jewelry for the brand in 1937 — these eye-popping accessories take six weeks to make. Inquire now to get yours before Labor Day. schiaparelli.com

Magic carpet ride. Specializing in one-of-a-kind handmade vintage rugs, Coco Carpets will have you floored by their colorfully woven offerings like the That’s the Way Love Goes Berber Rug ($500). Made by women of the Boushroiut tribe in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, each carpet expresses the weaver’s own personal creativity. These vibrant floor coverings will definitely weave a new narrative into your favorite living space. cococarpets.com

On the ropes. A summer staple from Hermès, the Antigua Espadrille ($495) will unquestionably start your season off on the right foot. Shown here in Naturel Safari, this iconic men’s calfskin sandal — with a rope sole — is ideal for lakeside lounging with a margarita in Tahoe or a leisurely beach club lunch in Cannes. Either way, snagging your pair now is a stylish step in the right direction. hermes.com