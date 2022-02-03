Must Haves: In Vivid Detail

Prepare to lighten or brighten winter’s gloom. From warm white to cool purple accents, have fun decorating, strutting and admiring.

Face of love. French sculptor Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse carved this glorious marble “Bust of Flora” around 1875, along with about 14 others. It might seem a bit obsessive, but the repetition makes sense knowing the subject — Flora — was his mistress. And, although he’s recognized as a founding member of the Société Nationale des Beaux-Arts, he’s probably better known for his choice in assistants, which included Auguste Rodin. Offered locally by Upper Road West, the bust was acquired from a private collection in the southern French city of Perpignan. Apart from being signed, this version still rests on its original base, unlike the one in the collection of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (gifted by local artist Michael Standefer in 2018). Inquire for pricing. 23 Ross Common, Ross. upperroadwest.com

Nature calls. Inspired by nature — one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ favorite themes — the Lucky Alhambra Bracelet, 4 Motifs ($5,050), is dripping with the French luxury jeweler’s iconic star, butterfly, leaf and heart shapes. Designed in yellow gold with carnelian, malachite, mother of pearl and tiger eye stones, this delicate wrist ornament simply oozes charm. Neiman Marcus, 150 Stockton Street, San Francisco; Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto. vancleefarpels.com

Easy rider. For Moschino’s colorfully whimsical and edgy Colour Block Biker Sandals ($915), creative director Jeremy Scott turned the classic leather biker jacket on its heels — literally. While these open-toe stilettos are definitely statement-making, it’s doubtful they’re suitable for a motorcycle ride along California’s notoriously twisty Route 36 (but we’d love to see it). moschino.com

Checking in. Originally set for release in September 2021, one of Assouline’s latest large-format tomes, The Carlyle ($120), finally arrives this month. Author and writer-at-large for Vanity Fair James Reginato makes this book — bound in silk, with over 200 illustrations — sing with sophistication and charm for the 92-year-old Upper East Side institution. Every turn of the page is an exciting stroll through the hotel’s glamorous history — something I can attest to as a frequent visitor to its iconic bar, Bemelmans. assouline.com

Cherry-picked. Conceived with the blossoming of Japanese cherry trees in mind, the Fleurs de Cerisier Vase ($23,900) from Lalique is the epitome of flower power. Highlighted with hand-applied gold and enamel, this fuchsia crystal masterpiece is limited to 88 pieces — a number associated with prosperity and luck. While the vase is also available in limited-edition amber and clear versions, the cherry blossom motif on this colorway is the most striking (in my humble opinion). lalique.com