Must Haves

Must Haves: New Year, New Luxuries

By David Nash

December 28, 2019
Less than a minute

Conversation starters from Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Libertine, plus Rimowa’s classic status carry-on.

Buccellati Sterling Silver “Narcissus” bowl.

LET’S DISH. As one of the City’s top silver dealers, San Francisco’s Gallery 925 (210 Post Street) is the best spot to begin cultivating your silver garden. Pickup a handcrafted Buccellati Sterling Silver “Narcissus” or “Poppy” Bowl ($650 each). Best part is they don’t require a lot of water. By appointment only. gallery925.com

Libertine’s Pink Flowers Paillette Bomber Jacket.

THINK PINK. Entirely hand embellished, Libertine’s Pink Flowers Paillette Bomber Jacket with custom rainbow ribbing ($3,250) is available only in limited numbers. Make tracks to Neiman Marcus in San Francisco to find the full menswear and womenswear collections. neimanmarcus.com

Rimowa’s Original Cabin aluminum suitcase in marine.

ON A ROLL. Lightweight and designed to fit in most overhead bins, Rimowa’s Original Cabin aluminum suitcase in marine ($1,150) is perfect for a quick weekend getaway or business trip. Choose from four alternative colors (titanium, black, silver and scarlet) at the brand-new location at 222 Grant Street. rimowa.com

Hermès Tie Set porcelain vases.

TIE ONE ON. Get a group of Hermès Tie Set porcelain vases (from $445) because one is simply not enough. Inspired by the micro-patterns of ties, Tie Set reinvents the ordinary. Check out the entire collection in the newly remodeled boutique on Grant Avenue in San Francisco. hermes.com

Louis Vuitton’s Spring Street handbag.

CHAMPAGNE DREAMS. Louis Vuitton’s Spring Street handbag ($2,050) — in Monogram Vernis champagne metallise grey patent leather and contrasting colors — was inspired by a bag designed in 1999 by the house’s former artistic director, Marc Jacobs. Everything old is, indeed, new again. louisvuitton.com

Related Articles

Fancy Feet

October 1, 2017

Coats with a Conscience

November 1, 2017

Must Haves Holiday Shopping Guide

December 1, 2017
Photo of Must Haves

Must Haves

January 1, 2018

Check Also

Close
Back to top button
Close