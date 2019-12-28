Conversation starters from Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Libertine, plus Rimowa’s classic status carry-on.

LET’S DISH. As one of the City’s top silver dealers, San Francisco’s Gallery 925 (210 Post Street) is the best spot to begin cultivating your silver garden. Pickup a handcrafted Buccellati Sterling Silver “Narcissus” or “Poppy” Bowl ($650 each). Best part is they don’t require a lot of water. By appointment only. gallery925.com

THINK PINK. Entirely hand embellished, Libertine’s Pink Flowers Paillette Bomber Jacket with custom rainbow ribbing ($3,250) is available only in limited numbers. Make tracks to Neiman Marcus in San Francisco to find the full menswear and womenswear collections. neimanmarcus.com

ON A ROLL. Lightweight and designed to fit in most overhead bins, Rimowa’s Original Cabin aluminum suitcase in marine ($1,150) is perfect for a quick weekend getaway or business trip. Choose from four alternative colors (titanium, black, silver and scarlet) at the brand-new location at 222 Grant Street. rimowa.com

TIE ONE ON. Get a group of Hermès Tie Set porcelain vases (from $445) because one is simply not enough. Inspired by the micro-patterns of ties, Tie Set reinvents the ordinary. Check out the entire collection in the newly remodeled boutique on Grant Avenue in San Francisco. hermes.com

CHAMPAGNE DREAMS. Louis Vuitton’s Spring Street handbag ($2,050) — in Monogram Vernis champagne metallise grey patent leather and contrasting colors — was inspired by a bag designed in 1999 by the house’s former artistic director, Marc Jacobs. Everything old is, indeed, new again. louisvuitton.com