Must Haves: Ready, Health Mindset, Go!

While resolutions may still have a limited scope this year, fitness is always a good idea. These products make it that much easier.

Main Squeeze. Thanks to the colorful — and unlikely — ongoing collaboration between two well-known Italian brands, you can add a little style to your kitchen and have fresh-squeezed orange juice or lemonade any time of the day. With its retro design and colorful classic Sicilian motifs, the SMEG Dolce & Gabbana Citrus Juicer ($650) makes it fun to quench your thirst for a healthy drink. williams-sonoma.com

Got Your Back. Combining functionality and modern design, this Prada Nylon Backpack ($2,400) — available in two colorways — offers a stylish and utilitarian way to trek around the City or along a desolate canyon trail. The technical fabric and Saffiano leather-trimmed pack has multiple pockets and ample interior space for anything you might need on your walkabout. prada.com

Walk the Walk. Gym experiences aren’t exactly what they used to be, though we’re still doing everything we can to lose the “COVID 19.” Setting up an in-home fitness center can be a challenge considering the amount of space we’ve had to devote to home offices and home schooling, but Treadly 2 ($849) offers a compact solution. Equipped with a smart-control handrail system, you can effortlessly switch between modes — and at 3.7 inches tall, this tech-enabled treadmill folds up for easy storage under your sofa or bed. treadly.co

Time Bandit. The Apple Watch Series 6 is referred to as “the future of health on your wrist” by the technology powerhouse. Naturally, you can check the time — but who uses a watch for that anymore? Monitor your fitness metrics at a glance, measure your blood oxygen level with a revolutionary new sensor and app, or take an ECG whenever you want — but if you’re going to do it, do it with a bit of style. Select the Apple Watch Hermès with any number of colorful bands, including the new slimmer Attelage Double Tour in Orange Swift Leather ($1,399). apple.com

Healthy Harvest. The Napa Valley–based subscription wine club, Dry Farm Wines, scours the world for the finest natural, organic and biodynamic offerings from small family vineyards. These low-sugar, paleo- and keto-friendly, and primarily small-batch wines are a favorite of Halle Berry — who produced her own unsolicited testimonial video. Kristin Cavallari calls it her “no hangover wine,” and both Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer from NBC’s The Office are devotees. Choose from a variety of membership options that include red, white, rosé and sparkling ($88–$299). dryfarmwines.com