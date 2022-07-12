Must Haves: Sizzle Season

For your next backyard barbecue, pool party or sun-drenched getaway, we’ve got a few ways to step up your summer style.

Flower power.

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Frivole ring with eight flowers ($11,800) is like a sweet little bouquet for the top of your hand. Designed in mirror-polished rose and yellow gold with rubies and emeralds, the bauble is as graphic as it is airy. Combine it with any number of pieces from the collection — including earrings, a bracelet or a pendant — for your next garden party. 140 Geary Street, San Francisco. | vancleefarpels.com

Egg head.

Backyard entertaining ne looked so good with the addition of a Classic Joe Series III Grill ($1,899) from Kamado Joe. One of the company’s most innovative ceramic grills, this splashy red model easily converts into a smoker with the aid of its trademarked SloRoller hyperbolic insert. Other features include a built-in thermometer, finished folding aluminum side shelving, stainless steel cooking grates and 255 square inches of cooking space. | kamadojoe.com

Skin deep.

Avoid unnecessary burns this summer by stocking up on La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Spray Lotion Sunscreen SFP 60 ($27). This alcoholfree sunscreen — with its 360-degree spray application and sun-filtering technology — is an absolute favorite (of mine). Nongreasy and fragrance free, it has all the UVA/UVB protection coverage you need. | laroche-posay.us

Adult swim.

Dive into summer with a pair of Orlebar Brown trunks like these Bright Gold Eden Print Mid- Length Swim Shorts ($345). The vintageinspired floral print in the brand’s Bulldog fit is a reworking of another archival print, showcasing its richly colored botanical motif within a vivid gold border. The 15-year-old London-based company was “influenced by 1960s poolside utopia” and developed its swim shorts on the principles of tailored men’s pants, so they can transition from pool time to cocktail hour with ease. Fans of the summer wardrobe staple include Ryan Reynolds, Jay-Z, Hugh Jackman and Olivia Palermo’s husband, model Johannes Huebl. | orlebarbrown.com

Loewe and behold.

Get a grip on this stylish Basket bag in palm leaf and calfskin ($590) from Loewe and fill it with all your afternoon vacation essentials. Worn on the shoulder or carried as a top-handle tote, the bag is embellished with the luxury brand’s Anagram patch and can be customized (as shown) with personalized charms, like the Watermelon cocktail ($590), Cactus stud flower ($210) and Mojito ($490). | loewe.com