Must Haves: Sleek And Serene

Sometimes a statement piece can work a subtle magic, inviting you to look and linger — and lounge.

Watermark. The paintings and large-scale commissions of Los Angeles–based artist Scott Waterman can be found throughout the world in private residences and places where the “Black Amex tribe” arrives by helicopter, like Italy’s Grand Hotel a Villa Feltrinelli overlooking Lake Garda, the Carmelo Resort & Spa in Uruguay, and fine dining spots such as Matsuri in the Mandarin Oriental in Santiago, Chile. The former San Francisco resident — going back to the late ’80s — collaborates regularly with interior designers and architects, while also producing smaller-scale pieces like this recent work in acrylic and powder pigments on canvas (54 x 125 inches) from his Water World series. Prices upon request; commissions available. scottwaterman.com

Face-off. Pieces like this Conversation Vase ($3,065) from Lladró are unlike any you’d come across perusing the old-fashioned porcelain figurines and other tchotchkes carefully arranged in your grandmother’s curio cabinet. Part of The Fantasy Collection by Jaime Hayon, and available through Bergdorf Goodman, this playful vessel is a mashup between the Spanish decorative arts company’s classic design and something much more contemporary that you’ll actually want to talk about. bergdorfgoodman.com

Modern rock(er). Originally designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1929, the fluid MR Lounge Chair — thought to be inspired by 19th-century iron rocking chairs — represents one of the German architect’s earliest steel furniture designs. Available as part of Knoll’s MR Collection, the lounger is offered with a new chrome frame and an array of previously unavailable fabrics and leathers. Shown here in a brilliant shade of Acqua leather called “Coral Sea” ($5,715), this updated piece of design history will elevate the look of any room. knoll.com

Pillow talk. Known for its clever and often irreverent wallpapers and fabrics, Timorous Beasties is a favorite of local interior designers like Dina Bandman, Deniece Duscheone and Geoffrey De Sousa. If you’re not ready to commit to an all-over pattern in your space — but like the unusual motifs — the Glasgow-based design studio offers smaller touches of whimsy suitable for any home. Dress up your sofa or favorite side chair with any number of accent pillows, like the Eel Velvet Cushion ($149) in Sage. Other conversation-worthy scenes include birds, insects, bees, botanical motifs and abstract prints. timorousbeasties.com

Globetrotter. Award-winning San Francisco-based interior designer Jiun Ho reflects on a lifetime of travel, exploration and creativity in his new book Jiun Ho: Experience ($80). Both an inspiring travelogue and a record of the designer’s most prolific work, the colorfully illustrated tome — written with scholar Nancy Greystone and published by Pointed Leaf Press — includes scenes of life from around the globe, while chronicling the luxury hotels, restaurants and residences that made him an internationally recognized design powerhouse. pointedleafpress.com