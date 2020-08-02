Must Haves: Staying in or Going Out?

New versions of the classics bring panache — and a much-needed splash of color — to home and wardrobe staples.

IN THE CARDS. You’ve already spent a lot of time at home this spring and who knows what’s ahead, so plan accordingly for more quiet nights in — solo or with family and friends. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned game of bridge, gin rummy, slapjack, or solitaire played with any standard deck of cards. Pop into Hermès (or shop online) to pickup a set of Couvertures Nouvelles Tarot Playing Cards ($120), which are anything but standard. hermes.com

FLICK OF THE WRIST. New from Tiffany & Co. are these Special Edition Bone Cuffs ($475). Originally designed in silver 50 years ago by Elsa Peretti, the new take on the timeless cuff offers a glossy finish over copper (available in green, red and blue) and celebrates the iconic style maker’s affinity for color. Make no bones about it — these will be your favorite summer accessory. tiffany.com

NEPTUNE’S NET. Inspired by his love of Greek mythology, artist Luke Edward Hall has collaborated with Richard Ginori for the Viaggio di Nettuno collection. Hall gives us his vibrant interpretation of the world of Neptune and his wife Salacia on plates, bowls, mugs and this teapot ($375) available from Sue Fisher King — and that’s not a myth. suefisherking.com

POT HEAD. Former creative director of Cerruti and Donna Karan, Peter Speliopoulos spent decades working in the fashion industry before taking up a formal study of ceramics in 2015. Since then, he’s formed the eponymous Peter Speliopoulos Projects, where he creates masterful pots and vessels, like those in his Veins Series, which features rich matte blue and green glazes over agate bases. Each piece is hand thrown and glazed by the artist. Prices upon request. psprojects.com

NOTEN BUT TROUBLE. Thanks to Modern Appealing Clothing — or MAC — we still have an outpost for our favorite Belgian, Japanese and otherwise hard-to-find avant-garde designers. With some beautiful new things on the way for fall, stop in now for a great selection of Dries Van Noten from his spring 2020 collections for men and women, including this leopard print cotton jacket (available as a suit for $2,195), and the jacquard floral coat ($2,795) from the ready-to-wear collaboration with Christian Lacroix. For current hours, phone (415) 863-3011. 387 Grove Street, San Francisco.