Must Haves: Tech on Deck

These elevated gadgets can keep a low profile for summer jaunts while packing all the latest in innovation.

Ear hustle. With Bottega Veneta’s AirPods Pro Case ($160), you’ll never again lose track of your most essential iPhone accessory. It’s available in 11 delightful — and hard to miss — colors, so you can select something eye-catching like Bon Bon pink, Parakeet green, Unicorn purple or this version in Kiwi. With the brand’s woven intreccio design and a detachable strap, the rubber silicone case is a beach tote or day bag essential this summer. 135 Maiden Lane, San Francisco; Westfield Valley Fair, Santa Clara. | bottegaveneta.com

Killer view. Ray-Ban’s most classic frame has gone from ’80s prep to 21st-century tech with the addition of its first-generation smart glasses. The Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer (from $299) comes equipped with a dual 5-megapixel camera that allows you to take hands-free photos and videos from a first-person perspective, a touch control to pause music, and open-ear speakers to take calls, as well as a charging case. Choose from a range of frame colors like matte or shiny black, blue, brown or olive — and select one of 10 lens colors to see summer from an entirely new perspective. | ray-ban.com

About time. Indulge in a sci-fi adventure in the form of an old-school hardcover with Sea of Tranquility (Knopf, $25), by Emily St. John Mandel. Not to give the plot away, but the novel follows three supremely interesting characters across time and space, while capturing the humanity — and reality — of our current state of being. From the author of Station Eleven — the post-apocalyptic saga adapted by HBO Max last year — this read is one to pack away for your next vacation. Available from your favorite bookseller

Wound-up. Discerning watch collectors know the value in keeping their precision timepieces wound, and Wolf ’s python embossed leather and chrome Exotic Double Winder ($1,045) is a sleek way to keep them running and displayed. With a 10-second start delay, it can be set between 300 and 1,200 turns per day, and run clockwise, counterclockwise or bi-directional. It also counts the precise number of rotations (unlike most winders, which can only estimate). Other models accommodate one to 20 watches, so there are plenty of options to suit serious and budding enthusiasts alike. | wolf1834.com

Good as gold. Alleviate tension and soothe sore muscles with the Theragun 24K Gold Pro percussive therapy device ($999) from Therabody. Limited to an edition of 550, the company has stylishly “elevated” the professional-grade muscle reliever with the addition of some 24k gold plating. With smart app Bluetooth integration, customizable speed range, six attachments and a 300-minute battery life, you can easily pack this totable masseuse to have on hand after your next long flight. | therabody.com