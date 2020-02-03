Must Haves: The Valentine’s Day Edition

Red roses and boxed chocolates are nice, but your Valentine is probably one in a million, so give them something just as special. We’ve compiled some thoughtful — and artful — ideas to consider before making your final gift selection.

Let Them Eat Cake. The design lover in your life will lose their head over this Marie Antoinette bust ($725) from Hudson Grace. The artisan-crafted Resin-Stone bust is incredibly lightweight at 30 inches by 16 inches. Spark a romantic revolution with this dramatic piece of home decor. hudsongracesf.com

Dine In. Surprise your sweetheart with this untitled six-color woodcut from 1996 by pop artist Jim Dine. Known for his recurring themes such as hearts, bathrobes and ties, this particular work of heart, measuring 29⅛ inches by 19½ inches from an edition of 100, is available from Michael Lisi Contemporary Art in New York City. Price upon request. lisicontemporaryart.com

Snake Eyes. Glorifying the head of the snake, Bulgari’s Serpenti ring in 18k rose gold, set with rubellite eyes and full pavé diamonds ($6,800) sparkles with sensuality. Ignite your animal magnetism this month by gifting this wide-eyed little bauble. bulgari.com

French Twist. Each Hermès Petit H piece, such as this Mysore goatskin and Porosus crocodile Card Holder ($740) in rose, rouge, jaune and orange, is as unique as the recipient. Available in a few other colorways, shapes and styles, these hand-crafted pieces of art are guaranteed winners for the chicest of beaux. hermes.com

Given the Boot. Pick up these Fendi Ski Boots ($1,150) for your best ski bunny, then hit the slopes for a lover’s retreat. Made of neon pink Lycra with a 3D-effect “FF” motif, these high rubber-soled boots with carved tread will warm your heart. fendi.com