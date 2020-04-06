Must Haves: Where to Shop in Carmel and Big Sur

Cup of Joe: Artist Peter Plamondon was first inspired to paint in the 1960s by Big Sur artist Kaffe Fassett. His work, including Graniteware Cups #5 ($5,800), acrylic on canvas, can be acquired through the Carmel Art Association Gallery — the oldest gallery in Carmel-by-the-Sea, founded in 1927. carmelart.org

High Time: Known since the 1950s for its stunning array of estate and antique jewelry, and vintage watches, Fourtané Jewelers isn’t to be missed. Finds like this circa-1960s Asymmetrical Carnelian and Diamond Rolex Lady’s Watch ($16,800) in a 14-karat yellow gold setting is a rare find indeed. fourtane.com

Scribe’s Armor: A perfect weapon for the ultimate word warrior, Montegrappa’s Viking Fountain Pen ($216,000) is a formidable writing instrument. This utilitarian sculpture, available at Bittner, is made from 18-karat yellow gold, with accents of 18-karat rose gold, sterling silver detailing, and a hand-applied enamel. Limited to an edition of six. bittner.com

The Grind: Established in 1994, Carmel Valley Coffee Roasting Company is the only certified organic coffee roasting company on the Monterey Peninsula. Visit any of its area locations for a cup of coffee and pick up a bag of its signature Organic Carmel Foglifter blend (from $12.95). carmelcoffeeroasters.com

Animal Attraction: Although prolific Big Sur artist Loet Vanderveen died in 2015, his charming limited-edition and richly patinated animal sculptures are still available through COAST Big Sur gallery. Pieces like this Classic Seated Aquamarine Cheetah are too good to pass up. Prices on request. coastbigsur.com/gallery