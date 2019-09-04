Must Haves: Wine Country Edition

Property Envy. Set on six acres, the newly reimagined MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma unveiled its $20 million renovations in May. The luxury boutique hotel, with its nicely appointed 64 rooms, also celebrated the property’s 150th anniversary. The full transformation debuted last month with a completely new food and beverage program that includes Layla, The Porch and The Bar at MacArthur. Take a well-deserved staycation and treat yourself to one of their signature spa amenities like the Wine Country Detox ($235). Seasonal rates. macarthurplace.com

Class Act. “One of America’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants” by Wine Enthusiast, Compline is more than a local watering hole. Located on First Street in Napa — and celebrating its second anniversary this month — the wine bar, restaurant and merchant from master sommelier Matt Stamp and Ryan Stetins, former wine director at Charlie Trotter’s, is the place to go to buy unusual wines and for unique tasting experiences. Take one of Compline’s wine classes or “World Tours,” where you can taste the wines of Santorini ($75), indulge in all things Champagne ($100), or learn about the wines of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia in its “Post-Communist Bloc Party” ($75). complinewine.com

Over a Barrel. Earlier this year, Jordan Vineyards & Winery released the 2015 Jordan Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($57), the label’s first red wine aged exclusively in French oak barrels. Predominantly a blend of cab and merlot, and aged for 13 months in 47 percent new and 53 percent 1-year-old barrels, it offers more black fruit and deeper, complex flavors. Wine & Spirits magazine’s “30th Annual Restaurant Poll” recently rated Jordan’s Russian River Valley Chardonnay ninth ($36) and its Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon third ($65) on its list of most popular wines by varietal. Visit its estate property in Healdsburg and see what you’ve been missing. By appointment only. jordanwinery.com

Jailbreak. Explore The Prisoner Wine Company’s passion for combining bold wines and culinary flavors with The Makery Experience: Wine & Food Pairing ($125) from Executive Chef Brett Young. Located in St. Helena, its private tasting gallery, The Makery, also includes pop-up vignettes by local creatives including Shujan Bertrand’s Aplat culinary goods, Amanda Wright Pottery and the graphite artwork of Agelio Batle. In the wine department a clear standout is the Dérangé ($100), a phenomenal red blend full of black cherry, clove spice, blackberry cobbler and vanilla toast. By appointment only. theprisonerwinecompany.com

Noble Crafts. Antoinette Von Grone is anything but your typical Mendocino County-based artist. The German-born baroness, whose work can be found at Erickson Fine Arts in Healdsburg, attended the private haute couture school, Ecole Gogele, in Paris, where she earned a degree in fashion design. She’s created iconic scarves for Hermès, Bogner and Leonard Paris, and pattern designs for companies like Villeroy & Boch. While you can find much of her new work at Erickson, including her Icons of Nature series — lifelike oil paintings of animals on gold leaf — her masterful hand-rolled silk scarfs such as Costa Rica ($155) can be acquired directly from the artist. Fine art pricing, upon request. ericksonfineartgallery.com, antoinettevongrone.com

Retail Therapy. Since opening in 2016, Colby Hallen’s well-curated Yountville boutique, Hunter Gatherer, has stocked a chic array of artisanal offerings — from apothecary and home to fashion for men and women. Stop in between wine tastings to outfit yourself (and your home) in the Napa Valley style. Ladies will crush on the Clare V Le Belt Bag ($275) in black-and-white python, and the men’s Corridor NYC Rainy Day M65 Jacket ($495) in yellow is ripe for the picking. The black-and-white striped Moroccan Pom Pom Pillow ($115) is just too cool to pass up. huntergatherernapavalley.com