Tired of sending out-of-town guests to hotels in downtown San Francisco? Allow us to introduce you to the hottest new accommodations in town: The Lodge at the Presidio. The 42-room bed-and-breakfast is the closest hotel in SF to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and the city’s only lodging in a National Park. It’s the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio, a 22-room historic hotel that opened in 2012. The Inn was so wildly successful that it inspired the Presidio Trust, the organization that oversees the preservation of the park, to build another hotel — and thus the Lodge was born.

The Lodge has unparalleled access to the Presidio’s gorgeous 300-acre forest and landmarks like Crissy Field and the Legion of Honor. For those hoping to explore the Marin Headlands or the vineyards of Napa and Sonoma, the Lodge at the Presidio’s proximity to the bridge makes it an ideal place for a quick and easy escape.

Its rich history makes the Lodge incredibly unique. The hotel, which was built in the 1860s, was once used as barracks housing for noncommissioned officers of the United States military. The building is one of five identical structures — it is next door to the Walt Disney Family Museum and Traci Des Jardins’ Commissary restaurant — that have all been restored and repurposed by the Trust. “One of the biggest missions of the Trust is to preserve these old buildings,” Terry Haney, the general manager of the lodge, says. “The park itself has landmark status and the buildings inside it all fall under the category of historic preservation. When they restore a building, great effort is put into the historic fabric of the property.”

While much of the exterior remains the same as it was in the late 1800s, the interior of the building is modern and luxurious with hints of its storied past. The grand staircase has been restored, and the hardwood floor serves as a blueprint for what used to be housed in the barracks. “In the lobby, there was the commander’s office, and there was another room where they stored their ammunition,” Haney explains. “In the floor, when we laid the new hardwood floor, we put a darker wood that indicates where those rooms were. It’s like a ghost of a footprint to tell the story of what used to be there.”

Architectural Resources Group and LC Interiors designed the three-story hotel’s interior. There are seven different types of rooms ranging from a standard queen to a junior king suite. All of the rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with varying views of the Bay, the city’s skyline, the forest or the bridge. Amenities include a 24hour concierge service, complimentary gourmet breakfast and wine and cheese hour in the evening. Haney says that the Lodge is hoping to win sustainability awards. “Sustainability is one of our number one concerns. Green housekeeping practices, all that sort of thing. We try to do as much locally as we can, we source locally. We’ll be seeking elite, gold status. Sustainability is very important to us.”

Another thing that makes the Lodge stand out? Its collection of art. The design team had access to the Trust’s archives and used historic photographs, paintings and found items to decorate the space. The resulting hotel is not only distinctly San Franciscan, but original to the Presidio.

Rooms at the Lodge at the Presidio are now available for reservations starting at $275/night

Gene Hiller 729 Bridgeway, Sausalito



A Bay Area establishment since 1953, the beloved menswear boutique recently got a facelift: To celebrate its 65th anniversary, the Sausalit o store, which is housed in a building that used to be City Hall, underwent a renovation. The Eugene Anthony Design Group spearheaded the project by retaining the Victorian vibe but updating it with contemporary details. In honor of the occasion, Gene Hiller is debuting its first-ever private collection, designed by managing partners Tom Gangitano and Wayne Kaleck. Fans of the brand can expect modern menswear tailored to perfection in luxurious fabrics and textures. will appear alongside items by Brioni, Corneliani, Robert Graham, Montechiaro and more

Merchant Roots 1365 Fillmore Street

Merchant Roots is a new type of culinary experience on Fillmore Street. During the day, it serves as a craft grocer and larder with specialty foods, gourmet pantry items, wine, dried pasta, and housemade pastries, sandwiches and salads. Three nights a week, the space transforms into an intimate restaurant. The Table at Merchant Roots has only eight guests per meal and offers two seatings per evening. The menu consists of a nine-course meal that changes every month and is inspired by a distinctive theme.

Last Rites 718 14th Street

Duboce Triangle is getting a new destination from the team behind Divisadero’s Horsefeather. Last Rites is a tiki bar inspired by Polynesian Noir, a subgenre of mystery fiction in a tiki setting. It’s not the sunny tropics of Disneyland, but a darker atmosphere with skulls, stones and dense faux foliage. Look forward to cocktails with innovative garnishes (toasted marshmallow), housemade ingredients (spiced matte honey syrup), and hard-to-find rums (they have over 150 on the back bar).

.