NHG Asks: If You Couldn’t Live in SF, Where Would You Live?

If you weren’t allowed to live in San Francisco, where would you live and why?

“If I couldn’t live in my favorite City by the Bay, I would live in the next best thing — the two cities that remind me the most of San Francisco! Paris, which our beautiful Nob Hill in San Francisco is so reminiscent of with its gorgeous beaux arts–style buildings, and where my home is … and New York. With its incredible skyline, it reminds me of the views from my penthouse at The Francesca, a classic 1920s Park Avenue–style building across from the Fairmont Hotel.” — Joel Goodrich

“NYC for sure! Love the energy, the excitement, the style, and the straightforward attitude. It feels like anything is possible when you are there, and that the world is there with you too. You can get anything, meet anybody, and do everything in NYC. Oh, and my true favorite fashion color has always been black!”— Dr. Carolyn Chang

“If I were banned from San Francisco, which could happen lol, I would move to New Orleans. I’ve partied with Trombone Shorty at his 21st birthday party at Tipitina’s. I’ve gotten into late-night powdered sugar fights with strangers at Cafe Du Monde (this is frowned on). I’ve had the pleasure in my wine career to tour the nearly 200-year-old wine cellar at famed Antoine’s and pop bottles back there. And last year my dream came true of riding on a float in a Mardi Gras parade (go Krewe of Pygmalion!). It will be hard to become a Pelicans fan, but I might have to be all in. I see myself in one of those wrought-iron-laced, super-haunted French manses in the Quarter à la Anne Rice. Yes, for culture, cuisine and charm, I would relocate to NOLA (is that their ‘Frisco’? I’ll find out).”— Stephanie Block

“If I couldn’t live in San Francisco, I would reside in Calistoga. It’s quite beautiful there and has a small-town, friendly environment. Also, it’s nearly 30 degrees warmer than San Francisco almost every day during the summer without the fog (and I could still commute to our incredible city whenever I pleased)!”— Joe Schwacter

“The idea of leaving San Francisco, my birthplace as well as the birth place of my wife, Sophie, and our three children, is anathema! But if forced to leave and choose a new hometown, I’d look to Amsterdam. It may be the fact that Amsterdam is known as the San Francisco of Europe, but I do love The City: the canals, the fact that both young and the old bike throughout The City with ease, the progressive politics, the focus on the environment, the diversity, the late-summer nights and the outstanding food options are all draws to one of the world’s fine urban centers. And, considering my passion to both travel and to ski, the idea of living closer to the Alps and an outstanding airport is also very appealing. All of that aside, I have lived in San Francisco for most of my life and have no plans to change that, even for Amsterdam!” — Boe Hayward

“NYC for sure! Love the energy, the excitement, the style, and the straightforward attitude. It feels like anything is possible when you are there, and that the world is there with you too. You can get anything, meet anybody, and do everything in NYC. Oh, and my true favorite fashion color has always been black!” — Dr. Carolyn Chang

“New York. What’s not to love about a New York moment?!” — Libby Leffler Hoaglin

“If I weren’t ‘allowed’ to live in San Francisco, I’m sure The City would have good reason for banishing me, so apologies in advance. Much I’d love to say Italy’s Amalfi Coast or the Irish countryside, my very honest answer would be Chicago. I have always loved the humor, friendliness, and thick accents of the Windy City. Plus, Oprah.” — Beth Spotswood

“Paris, SF’s sister city! But I would eventually have to come back since you know where my heart is.” — Veronica De La Cruz

“Hmm, if (and possibly when) I can no longer (afford to) live in this beautiful city, I would find myself at the crossroads of either joining a burgeoning and vibrant creative culture, such as Berlin or elsewhere in Europe, or being a vitalizer of one in a place that has the seeds planted, like Detroit or Minneapolis. I’ve already done New York, and I have no interest in LA …” — Devlin Shand

Since I lived in Queenstown for several years, I vote for that majestic town nestled at the door of the Remarkable mountains that dive down into the fresh lake as my No. 1 place on the planet! The people are positive, friendly, real, love and support family life, involvement in their community, and are involved in all the amazing outdoor activities nearby from sailing, hiking, rafting, golf, fishing as the adventure capital of New Zealand! The cultural fabric is very strong too as they seem to have a wonderful, balanced life without the U.S. obsession to work 24/7.” — Mary Edward

“While I often miss my homeland, Austria, I have gotten used to the California weather after 35 years. So it may have to be a warmer climate, and my choice would be somewhere in Italy. I have visited regularly since childhood and I love the culture, food, fashion, architecture and natural surroundings. Since I would like to be close to Austria and love to be by water, it would be somewhere on the Mediterranean coast as far down as Tuscany. It does not have to be a city, but I would like to be close to an airport to travel easily.” — Claudia Juestel