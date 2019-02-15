Parties
Night at the Museum
Photos by Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography
The Exploratorium gives Night at the Museum a new meaning with their always lively Science of Cocktails fundraiser on February 8. Celebrating its ninth year — and the museum’s 50th anniversary — the event pulled out all the shots (er, stops) for the occasion. Think 20 open bars worked by the best mixologists in town, with hors d’oeuvres and sweet treats a plenty. The guest list, a combination of the usual suspects, science enthusiasts and those looking a creative cocktail, raised $230,000 for the museum’s educational efforts. We’ll raise a glass to that!