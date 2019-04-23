No One Draws a Crowd Like Wayne Thiebaud
Drew Altizer Photography
March 25
The California College of the Arts’ People’s Party celebrated its honorary alumnus, artist Wayne Thiebaud, raising $1.2 million for the school’s student scholarship fund in the process.
Co-chaired by Cathy Podell and Stanlee Gatti with honorary co-chair Lorna Meyer Calas, the event brought artists, creatives and luminaries from across the Bay Area to celebrate Thiebaud’s California legacy. Naturally, Gatti designed the party based off the painter’s iconic Two Paint Cans (1987) piece.
And in every collector’s dream plot twist, the night’s auction featured a never-before-seen page from one of Thiebaud’s original sketchbooks — which alone raised $42,000 for the fund. Another pleasant surprise? CCA President Stephen Beal announced during the program that Mayor London Breed had declared March 25 official “Wayne Thiebaud Day” in San Francisco.
Some familiar faces in the art-coveting crowd: Victoire Brown; Jim and Penny Coulter; Clint and Janet Reilly; Michael Krasny; Katie Paige; Alexandra and Paul Pelosi; Cathy and John Pritzker; Norah and Norman Stone; Kim Swig; Katie Traina.