March 25



Fred and Shelby Gans with Wayne Thiebaud and Colleen Casey

The California College of the Arts’ People’s Party celebrated its honorary alumnus, artist Wayne Thiebaud, raising $1.2 million for the school’s student scholarship fund in the process.

Co-chaired by Cathy Podell and Stanlee Gatti with honorary co-chair Lorna Meyer Calas, the event brought artists, creatives and luminaries from across the Bay Area to celebrate Thiebaud’s California legacy. Naturally, Gatti designed the party based off the painter’s iconic Two Paint Cans (1987) piece.

And in every collector’s dream plot twist, the night’s auction featured a never-before-seen page from one of Thiebaud’s original sketchbooks — which alone raised $42,000 for the fund. Another pleasant surprise? CCA President Stephen Beal announced during the program that Mayor London Breed had declared March 25 official “Wayne Thiebaud Day” in San Francisco.

Some familiar faces in the art-coveting crowd: Victoire Brown; Jim and Penny Coulter; Clint and Janet Reilly; Michael Krasny; Katie Paige; Alexandra and Paul Pelosi; Cathy and John Pritzker; Norah and Norman Stone; Kim Swig; Katie Traina.

Co-chairs Cathy Podell and Stanlee Gatti

Jerry and Carol Parker

Kitty Morgan and Charles Desmarais

Leshelle and Gary May

Janet Reilly, Paul Pelosi, Sandy Walker and Clint Reilly

Carol Bonnie, Gretchen Berggruen and Penny Coulter

Norman Stone, Sonja Perkins and Norah Stone

Jennifer and Douglas Biederbeck

Nancy Forster, Sally Rosenblatt and Eileen Michael