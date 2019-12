Things got glitzy at the Nob Hill Gazette’s event at 181 Fremont on October 24, where the luxury development unveiled its new art space, Gallery 181, in the tower’s grand penthouse. Guests browsed the current exhibition curated by Holly Baxter, which features 26 pieces from Lehmann Maupin Gallery, and got up close and personal with another art form: refined diamond jewelry from Graff.

