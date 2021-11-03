November Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

As this challenging year marches (let’s avoid the term “straggles”) to a close, the myriad ways in which the literary community of writers and faithful readers has come together, and even thrived, continues. Here’s an offering of some of the many valuable live and online options taking place to help expand your mind, your horizons and your imagination.

November 2

The Devil’s Treasure: A Book of Stories and Dreams

Mary Gaitskill talks about her latest book, The Devil’s Treasure: A Book of Stories and Dreams — an ambitious hybrid of fiction, memoir, essay, criticism and visual art — with iconic rock critic Greil Marcus. Virtual and live event (masks required) at Green Apple Books on the Park.

6 p.m. | greenapplebooks.com

November 3

The Auntie Sewing Squad Guide to Mask Making, Radical Care, and Social Justice

The Auntie Sewing Squad — Mai- Linh K. Hong, Chrissy Yee Lau and Preeti Sharma are behind the grassroots volunteer organization providing free masks during the pandemic — celebrates the release of The Auntie Sewing Squad Guide to Mask Making, Radical Care, and Social Justice. Virtual; registration required.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

November 9

The Joy and Light Bus Company

Bestselling author Alexander McCall Smith discusses The Joy and Light Bus Company, the latest installment of his No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. Virtual; tickets $35 (includes price of book).

12 p.m. | bookpassage.com

November 9

Bibliophile: Diverse Spines

Jamise Harper and Jane Mount talk about their new collection, Bibliophile: Diverse Spines, a richly illustrated compendium of authors whose works have often been underrepresented. Free virtual event; RSVP required.

6 p.m. | booksmith.com

November 10

Our Country Friends

Gary Shteyngart (The Russian Debutante’s Handbook, Absurdistan) is slated to speak with fellow novelist Andrew Sean Greer about Shteyngart’s latest, Our Country Friends, centered on a group of friends who gather to wait out the pandemic. Live event (proof of vaccination required) at Sydney Goldstein Theater. $49 (includes price of book).

7:30 p.m. | cityarts.net

November 11

Justice on the Brink

Famed former New York Times reporter on the Supreme Court and the law, now an opinion columnist, Linda Greenhouse breaks down current legal events in Justice on the Brink, an account of a unique year for the court, from the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the naming of Amy Coney Barrett. Virtual event.

2 p.m. | bookpassage.com

November 17

Never Say You Can’t Survive: How To Get Through Hard Times By Making Up Stories

The always entertaining YA and science fiction writer Charlie Jane Anders will be in conversation with Kelly Link about her timely new collection, Never Say You Can’t Survive: How To Get Through Hard Times By Making Up Stories. Free virtual event; registration required.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

November 30

The Secret Life of Puppets

Feeling spooky? Check out Neighbor George, the debut novel from Victoria Nelson (The Secret Life of Puppets) about a lonely woman house sitting for her aunt and uncle in West Marin. It’s been described as something that Stephen King and Alfred Hitchcock might have collaborated on. Free virtual event; registration required.

6 p.m. | citylights.com