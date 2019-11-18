Gump’s Returns for the Holidays

Gump’s 250 Post Street, San Francisco

A beloved San Francisco institution is back! After shutting its doors nearly a year ago, Gump’s —founded in 1861— reopened October 16 with a seasonal pop-up that could become a permanent fixture of the City’s retail landscape, or just remain shoppable online. Cue the festive, colorful, can’t-get-’em-anywhere-else tree ornaments, Nutcrackers, Santas and stocking stuffers galore. The luxury store filed for bankruptcy last year, shuttering in December. It’s now owned by New York-based investment banker John Chachas, who grew up in Nevada and would visit Gump’s with his parents around Christmas time each year. “This is an 157-year-old startup,” Chachas told the Gazette at the relaunch celebration, which summoned Gump’s most devoted customers. “My family decided to buy the brand and intellectual property and relaunch the business. … Hopefully we’ll emerge a strong business.” Chachas aims to preserve the store’s legacy of “curating beautiful and unique treasured items, whether for your home or for entertaining or for loved ones as gifts. So, jade and pearls and jewelry — fabulous stuff.” — Erin Carlson

Not Your Average Suitcase

Rimowa 222 Grant Ave.,San Francisco; rimowa.com

Before embarking on your next vacation, pop into the latest Rimowa store to give its suitcases a spin.The Union Square outpost recently celebrated its grand opening, hosted by Sabrina Buell, Yves Behar and Emily Holt. Its 1,400 square feet hold the innovative polycarbonate and aluminum wares that the German brand is known for — among them the Original, Classic, Essential and Hybrid lines, with seasonal colors available — all in striking contrast with the 1908 building’s architectural details. Hit the sticker wall to pick up embellishments to help ensure that your travel gear stands out on the crowded baggage carousel, including a San Francisco exclusive sticker. Rimowa’s heat-embossing service allows you to further personalize your luggage. And design aficionados should take note of the in-store exhibition featuring limited-edition styles from the company archives, such as collaborations with Supreme and Alex Israel.— Anh-Minh Le

Gregory Short Brings Meso to San Jose

Santana Row’s newest restaurant boasts the pedigree of a chef who previously cooked at legendary Masa’s in San Francisco and Michelin three-starred The French Laundry in Yountville. Executive chef Gregory Short, who helms Meso, a modern Mediterranean establishment, also has enlisted fellow French Laundry alum Eva Wong as his pastry chef. Named for the Spanish word for “middle,” it melds all the influences of the Mediterranean Basin in one place that’s done up with Moroccan-like metal screen archways, terrazzo floors and a dramatic fountain wall. It was opened by chef-restaurateur Roland Passot, who operates Left Bank Brasserie and LB Steak. — Carolyn Jung