November Openings

The Couturiere Showroom

The logistics of planning a wedding for 2021 feel tenuous, but optimistic brides know that one thing is still tangible: the dress. The Couturiere recently opened a showroom on the ground floor of its Parisian-inspired atelier inside the historic 1907 Hammersmith Building in Union Square. In addition to offering a glorious street-level view of its custom couture creations and uniting clients with design teams for one-of-a-kind gowns, the Couturiere’s new showroom will host bridal events on a regular basis, showcasing the work of local florists, caterers and photographers. Additionally, the light-filled space is available to rent for photo shoots, bridal showers, engagement parties and other small gatherings — when the time is right. 303 Sutter Street, San Francisco. thecouturiere.com

Happy Birthday, GGP!

We were ready to celebrate Golden Gate Park’s 150th birthday months ago — and our anticipation is finally being rewarded. The towering Sky Star Observation Wheel, set up in the heart of the park near the de Young Museum and Academy of Sciences, provides visitors with breathtaking views of the birthday girl during the day — and night. The observation wheel’s gondolas soar 15 stories high —providing both a carnival like thrill and the closest thing to an airplane ride most of us have had in months. Open Monday–Friday, noon–10p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. Gondolas are private and can accommodate up to six people; reservations required. Bowl Drive and Music Concourse Drive, Golden Gate Park. skystarwheel.com

Gehricke Wines Tasting Room

During a time when so many California vineyards have taken a hit from the pandemic and wildfires, here’s a bit of good news: Gehricke Wines has opened its first tasting room in a historic firehouse in downtown Sonoma. Offering outdoor seating for 15, the tasting room is open by appointment Friday through Sunday and features a flight and tasting menu that includes, among others, the 2017 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, 2017 Sonoma County Petit Syrah, the 2019 Los Carneros Rosé and 2018 Russian River Valley Chardonnay. The stately former firehouse, located near Sonoma Plaza, served Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue from 1948 until 2004. In 2015, Gehricke’s parent company, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, purchased the building, reimagining it as a headquarters for its 3 Badge Mixology and 3 Badge Enology divisions. If 3 Badge doesn’t ring a bell, the name of its founder will: August Sebastiani is a fourth-generation vintner who is keeping his family’s wine-making legacy alive, along with a nod to his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting tenure — which earned him three service badges — at the Sonoma firehouse. 32 Patten Street, Sonoma. 3badge.com

A New Home for Loaves & Fishes

Loaves & Fishes Family Kitchen has two reasons to celebrate this fall: On November 14, the beloved nonprofit is commemorating its 40th anniversary with a virtual bash; and last month, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo helped cut the ribbon at the nonprofit’s new (and first!) permanent home. Thanks in large part to the generosity of philanthropist John A.Sobrato, Loaves & Fishes’ administrative offices — and in the future, its commercial kitchen — will operate from the 12,000-square-foot headquarters in San Jose. Since its inception in 1980, Loaves & Fishes has provided countless free meals to hungry and homeless Bay Area families, as well as children, seniors, veterans and disabled individuals. The organization’s hot and nutritious meals, along with its unwavering mantra — all are welcome, no questions asked — continue to bring solace and relief to so many during tough times. Today, Loaves & Fishes serves one million meals a year, including to-go meals distributed at select locations and the meals it delivers to 79 partner organizations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. 1500 Berger Drive, San Jose.